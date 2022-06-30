Kristen Stewart brings back the mullet in makeup free pics from new movie set

Kristen Stewart looks almost unrecognizable as she wears her hair in a mullet style. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Koffel

Actor Kristen Stewart appears to have brought back the mullet as new photos from a movie set show her makeup-free and rocking the classic 80s hairstyle.

The 32-year-old Spencer star is currently in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she’s filming a brand new movie, Love Lies Bleeding.

The romantic thriller has Kristen playing the overprotective girlfriend of a bodybuilder, which is a far cry from her role as Princess Diana but has allowed her to try some new and interesting fashion styles.

And now the first pictures of Kristen’s new movie look have been released.

Kristen Stewart rocks the mullet style for a new movie

Kristen was snapped on the movie set sporting an old skool style dark brunette mullet. The first picture shows the actor looking glum in a grey sleeveless muscle shirt.

Kirsten Stewart goes makeup-free while sporting a mullet. Pic credit: MWP/BACKGRID

And a second pic shows Kirsten really looking the part; this time, she was wearing a grey printed sleeveless sweatshirt with dark jeans, white socks, and white and red sneakers.

The actor looked all together wonderfully stylish but in a really shabby way.

Kristen Stewart plays a bodybuilder’s girlfriend in Love Lies Building. Pic credit: MWP/BACKGRID

The movie Love Lies Bleeding is set to be released in mid-2023, and joining Stewart on the set are Katy O’Brian, Dave Franco, Ed Harris, Anna Baryshnikov, and Jena Malone.

The A24 film is described as focusing on Kristen’s character’s relationship as one “fueled by ego, desire, and the American Dream.”

The mullet hairstyle is super unusual for Kristen Stewart

Kristen has been hitting the headlines quite a bit recently. The actor was bossing the Cannes Film Festival last month, where she rocked some very different outfits from the one above.

She wore a pair of tweed slacks with a particularly tiny but very cute black crop top. She accessorized with black sunglasses and a couple of necklaces. Follow the link to check out those pics.

A couple of days earlier, Kristen had wowed fans by turning up in a Chanel red and white tweed suit. She set pulses racing by going braless and keeping the tight-fitting jacket unbuttoned except for one lone button.

Kristen had been in Cannes to promote her movie, Crimes of the Future.

Love Lies Bleeding is expected to be released in mid-2023.