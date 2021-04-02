Dave Franco and Shameless star Steve Howey join Jamie Foxx in the cast of Netflix’s Day Shift

Dave Franco and Steve Howey will be starring in the upcoming Netflix thriller Day Shift. Pic credit: Image Collect/AdMedia/Image Press Agency

Netflix has rounded up their ensemble cast for the new vampire thriller Day Shift, and it sounds killer! This cast features many renowned actors who have recently wrapped up big projects — such as Steve Howey from Shameless and Dave Franco, who recently made his directing debut with the movie The Rental.

Here’s everything we know about this upcoming movie, from its production team to its plot.

Who is involved with Day Shift?

This fantasy movie will be directed by JJ Perry. He will be doubling as the stunt coordinator. Day Shift marks Perry’s directorial debut; however, he does have a very impressive resume. Before getting involved with Day Shift, Perry was best known for his work in stunts and as a second unit director.

His filmography includes many infamous movies. Perry has coordinated stunts for Fast and Furious, Paranormal Activity 2, and the John Wick movies. More recently, he worked as a stunt double for the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Netflix’s Shadow and Bone.

Day Shift will be written by newcomer Tyler Tice and John Wick’s Shay Hatten. Listed producers are Chad Stahelski (John Wick), Shaun Redick (BlackKklansman), Yvette Yates Redick (Malicious), and Jason Spitz.

Headlining the cast is the comedian and actor Jamie Foxx, who will also be stepping up as the movie’s executive producer. Joining him in the ensemble cast are actors Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Steve Howey (Shameless), Oliver Masucci (Dark), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society), and C.S. Lee (Dexter).

What is Day Shift about?

Netflix described Day Shift as, “Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.”

As of now, the movie does not have an anticipated release date.

This isn’t Foxx’s first project with Netflix as he will soon be starring in the upcoming comedy series, Dad Stop Embarrassing me. This multi-camera sitcom will premiere on the streaming platform on April 14 and follows Foxx as a single father who, with the help of his father and sister, strives to be “the best father he can be.”

Day Shift is expected to stream on Netflix.