Kristen Stewart goes unbuttoned and braless at Cannes Film Festival

Kristen Stewart is currently at the Cannes Film Festival to promote her new movie, Crimes of the Future.

While there, Stewart has been busy serving up looks, and her latest is turning heads as she gives a big hint of skin in a tweed suit that she left unbuttoned for a better view.

The Twilight actress, who revealed her engagement to Dylan Meyer last year, often takes fashion risks, and her latest Cannes look is no exception.

Kristen Stewart braless in unbuttoned tweed jacket

It’s no secret that Kristen Stewart loves Chanel, and she’s been wearing the luxury brand in front of the cameras during her Cannes appearances.

After turning heads earlier this week in a Chanel crop top and cream skirt, she turned the heat up a notch in a tweed business suit from the same label. This time around, though, Stewart opted to go braless, and she didn’t wear a shirt under her suit jacket either.

Instead, the 32-year-old actress decided to leave her jacket unbuttoned, giving those in attendance a view of her cleavage and a bit beyond. Stewart wore minimal makeup, covering her eyes with yellow-lensed aviator sunglasses. Her hair was swept to one side and looked tousled.

The Crimes of the Future star also kept her jewelry to a minimum, wearing no earrings or necklace. She did dress up the outfit with two understated rings on her fingers.

In another snap from the photocall for Crimes of the Future at Cannes, Stewart posed alongside co-star Lea Seydoux, giving us a full look at the red and white outfit.

Seydoux matched her co-star’s minimal look, wearing little makeup or jewelry. The French actress wore a feminine take on menswear, pairing a suit jacket, collared button-up shirt, and tie with a black miniskirt and heels that showed off bare legs.

Kristen Stewart didn’t know what Crimes of the Future was about

As Kristen Stewart works the photocalls at Cannes in support of her upcoming film, she recently admitted that she initially had no idea what Crimes of the Future was even about. That didn’t stop her from signing on for the project and trusting in writer/director David Cronenberg.

At a Cannes press conference, Stewart admitted (via Indie Wire), “I told [Cronenberg] I have no idea what this movie is about, but I’m so curious, and maybe we can just figure it out.”

She continued, “We, the actors, spent every single day after work being like, ‘What the f**k are we doing?’ But then I watched the movie last night, and it was so crystal clear to me. It [was] so exposing, and it does feel like you’re hacking up organs when you’re making something, and if it doesn’t feel that way, it’s not worth it.”