Kristen Stewart shows off flat abs in belly-baring crop top at Cannes Film Festival

Kristen Stewart is turning heads again in Cannes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Koffel

Kristen Stewart is turning heads in Cannes again, this time as she walked the red carpet for The Innocent (L’Innocent) while wearing a black crop top and slacks for a simple, yet sophisticated look.

The 32-year-old Spencer star has never been afraid of taking chances when it comes to fashion and this outfit is further proof.

Stewart’s latest look comes just after hitting another red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and turning heads as she posed in a red and white Chanel pantsuit without a shirt or bra, leaving most of the blazer buttons undone to expose tons of skin from her cleavage on down to her abs.

Kristen Stewart stuns in crop top and slacks

For her latest Cannes look, Kristen Stewart paired a tiny black crop top, which was mostly buttoned this time, with a pair of black tweed slacks. She paired her outfit with black sunglasses and a pair of necklaces, one being a mix of black and silver beads, the other a silver star pendant.

Stewart pulled her hair back into a messy knot and a pair of black peep-toe pumps to complete this effortless yet still stylish look.

Kristen Stewart stays stylish while keeping her look effortless in Cannes. Pic credit: Splash News

Stewart looked calm and collected as she posed on the red carpet for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of The Innocent (L’Innocent) on Tuesday.

Kristen Stewart places a hand on her hip for photos at the Cannes Film Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Koffel

Kristen Stewart had all eyes on her for Crimes of the Future red carpet

Kristen Stewart has long been a Cannes Film Festival staple, showing up and serving up looks year after year. But this year, she was on hand for the premiere of Crimes of the Future, an action-packed thriller directed by David Cronenberg that Stewart starred in.

For that red carpet, she showed up in a red and white Chanel pantsuit. The Twilight star went braless and left all but one blazer button undone, showing off a huge swath of skin, including quite a view of cleavage as she smiled for the cameras and waved to her fans.

Stewart posed alongside Crimes of the Future co-star Lea Seydoux, who sported a gender-neutral look with a black menswear blazer and tie over a white button-down shirt and a black miniskirt.

Recently, Stewart admitted that, while filming her new movie, she realized that despite reading the script, she had no idea what the film was actually about. While it was confusing for the veteran actress to film, Crimes of the Future seemed to leave its Cannes audience upset, with reports of viewers angrily storming out of the screening and declaring it to be horrific, with over-the-top violence.

Crimes of the Future is expected to hit theaters later in 2022.