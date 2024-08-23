King Charles’ new adoption has Royal fans clucking with delight

Not everything in King Charles’ life must be weighty and full of solemn ceremonies; there is plenty of time for fun, too.

King Charles has just arrived at Balmoral for a summer refreshment before settling down to the serious matters that concern the aging monarch.

Monsters and Critics reported that King Charles may be planning to discuss certain matters with Prince William and Kate Middleton in the privacy that Balmoral Castle provides.

King Charles has many decisions to make as he continues to battle cancer with his weekly treatments as his country continues to worry about his health.

These decisions could include finalizing his funeral plans, what to do about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and any new proclamations to help Prince William ascend the throne one day.

Amid all these heavy matters, King Charles has done something that has brought his Royal fans a much-needed laugh.

King Charles adopts a flock of 31 chickens and personally names one of them

King Charles is ever a friend to the earth, as a proponent of gardens and farming in an environmentally helpful way.

One of his charities, The British Hen Welfare Trust, has helped adopt over one million hens during its lifetime with the help of King Charles and his British subjects.

The charity rehomes commercial laying hens and encourages people to raise them, and King Charles is one of the latest adoptees.

He took 31 chickens for his Highgrove Gardens and personally named one of the hens. Her new name is Henrietta.

Fans have loved the idea that King Charles would adopt one and personally bestow a name on the now Royal hen.

One fan said, “The King prefers facts to words, and I love it. I admire his work, especially with animal welfare.”

Another fan had fun with the news and said, “Queen Henrietta, by Royal Appointment.”

Fans react to the news that King Charles has adopted some hens and named one Henrietta. Pic credit: @britishhenwelfaretrust/Instagram

Another fan joked that since hens are known for their clucking noises, the hens’ new home was “absolutely wonderful! Their own ‘Cluckingham Palace.'”

Fans remark on the news that King Charles has adopted some hens. Pic credit: @britishhenwelfaretrust/Instagram

It seems like everyone is having a good laugh at the news that King Charles rescued these hens.

