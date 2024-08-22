Here’s why Meghan Markle’s children will not be featured on Netflix any time soon

Meghan Markle may be used to being in the spotlight with all eyes on her during exciting public engagements.

But if her husband, Prince Harry, has a say in the matter, and it seems that he does, their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will never get used to living in the public eye.

Prince Harry saw what public life did to his mother, Princess Diana, and if he can prevent that from happening to his precious children, it seems all the better for them.

Meghan Markle made a name for herself in Hollywood, such as Rachel Zane on Suits, and seems to love that glamorous lifestyle, but Prince Harry is much more reticent.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Meghan has just finished filming a project for Netflix that ties into her American Rivieria Orchard brand, but her kids were not involved in it.

Prince Harry has put his foot down, and if he has his way, the kids will remain unseen in these projects and any other public activities that he and Meghan may do.

Prince Harry’s winning in this parenting stand-off with Meghan

The Sun has reported that while Prince Harry and Meghan have never agreed on how much exposure the children should have, Prince Harry is getting his way.

An insider has said, “Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media, but, in this case, Harry has clearly won.”

The insider may be on to something since none of the Royal couple’s projects feature the children.

Prince Harry recently finished filming his polo-themed show for Netflix. It did not feature Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet, and if these reports are accurate, fans won’t see them anytime soon.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been touring the world, first in Nigeria and now in Colombia, without their children.

Prince Harry seems to be getting his way in this parenting debate since none of their recent projects, even their new initiative, The Parents’ Network, feature their children.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are kept hidden from the public’s eye and starkly differ from Prince Harry’s nieces and nephews regarding their media exposure.

Prince William and Kate Middleton often share updates on Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. For example, Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoyed spending time with their dad at a Taylor Swift concert.

King Charles spotted out at the Southport Town Hall

In other royal news, King Charles met members of the community where a hateful attack took place just weeks earlier.

At the memorial, where people have been putting tributes for the victims, King Charles made a promise to one person in the crowd.

The Mirror reports that someone named June gave King Charles homemade hearts she crocheted. She asked King Charles to give them to Kate and Princess Charlotte. “I will,” King Charles promised.

This afternoon, His Majesty met members of the Southport community outside the Town Hall and, in a private meeting, spent time with some of those who were present at the Hart Space Community Centre on 29th July, when the attack took place. pic.twitter.com/ujWf8Jswy8 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 20, 2024

It was sweet that King Charles promised to give Kate and Princess Charlotte homemade gifts.