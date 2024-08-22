King Charles gives an update on his health as he visits Scotland

King Charles has been surprisingly open about his health for a Royal family member, giving updates as he can.

Traditionally, the Royal Family is a lot more close-lipped about their health, with Queen Elizabeth not revealing how she suffered at the end of her life amid the allegations she had cancer at the end.

Vogue reports that a biography about Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, by royal author Gyles Brandreth, alleges the Queen had bone marrow cancer.

The quiet distress that Queen Elizabeth went through may be the reason that both King Charles and Kate Middleton have been more open about their health.

King Charles’ battle with his prostrate has helped many other men speak up and get theirs checked, and that must be a great solace to the King.

Now, as King Charles offered condolences to the families of a fatal stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, he gave an update about his health after a royal fan asked.

King Charles offers a four-word update on his health

As King Charles took a break from his vacation at Balmoral, he went to visit survivors of a terrible knife attack at a dance class.

The Independent reports that three young girls died in the attack. King Charles met with the victims’ families and viewed the tributes left for them outside the Southport Town Hall.

It was during this visit that the Express reports Lynsey Hislop asked King Charles about his health and how he was feeling during his cancer journey.

King Charles, who is still undergoing weekly cancer treatments, reportedly replied, “I’m not too bad.”

King Charles revealed that he didn’t feel too bad, which is excellent news. He then went to Balmoral to discuss the monarch’s future with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly vacationing at Balmoral soon, allowing the kids to decompress before the school year starts.

Now could be the perfect time for King Charles to plan for the future, especially since Kate Middleton is starting to appear more after her long hiatus during her preventative cancer treatments.

The Royal Guard greets King Charles

The Royal Guard from Balaklava Company 2024 welcomed King Charles to his stay at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with a lovely display.

Royal fans remarked about King Charles and his appearance during his welcome to Balmoral.

One fan said, “His Majesty looks well. God Save the King, indeed.”

Another fan commented on how right the King looks in his kilt, “Our King has Scottish blood in him, and it shows. That’s what I think, so there!”

Fans remark about how well King Charles looks. Pic credit: @BraemarMedia/YouTube

It is good news that King Charles is doing well during this challenging year.