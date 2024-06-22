Prince William and Taylor Swift- the ‘USA and UK royalty’ meet up Royal fans love

If what Royal Family fans have seen on social media is any indication, Prince William is having the best week.

The Prince just turned 42, and a photo taken by his wife, Kate Middleton, celebrated the occasion on Instagram.

Father’s Day was last weekend, and another photo of Prince William and his kids, also taken by the ailing Kate, was shared.

And just before Father’s Day, Kate came out with Prince William to celebrate King Charles’ birthday in the Trooping of the Colours ceremony.

Since Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour invaded London, news has surfaced that Prince William attended the opening night concert at Wembley Stadium.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Prince’s Instagram shared a behind-the-scenes selfie taken by Taylor herself, including the Prince and two of his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Fans have called the meetup ‘USA and UK royalty’

The Prince’s Instagram posting is captioned, “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour.”

Taylor posted another selfie on her X (formerly Twitter) account, and fans commented. In the caption, Taylor had a special birthday wish for Prince William: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝 @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/VlD6V0PiEL — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 22, 2024

One fan said, “USA and UK royalty,” and another agreed, “Yaaa.” Taylor Swift is undoubtedly considered royalty in the US.

Pic credit: @taylorswift13/X

Another fan commented, “TRAVIS MEETING PRINCE WILLIAM IS SOOOO UNSERIOUS.” One fan then shared something great if it happened: “I would pay money to listen to a convo between those two!” Imagine the conversation between them.

Pic credit: @taylorswift13/X

This first concert in England is not Taylor’s first meeting with Prince William. She and the Prince famously went onstage to sing the song Livin’ on a Prayer with Jon Bon Jovi for a charity event.

Time reports that Jon Bon Jovi insisted that the circumstances “were all her,” referring to Taylor. She took the Prince’s hand and ran to the stage to sing the song.

Prince William and Kate Middleton commemorate the Windrush Generation

Prince William and Kate Middleton took time out of their busy celebrations to share a post recognizing the “remarkable contributions of the Windrush Generation.”

Celebrating the remarkable contributions of the Windrush Generation today, and every day. Your legacy is a cornerstone of our diverse and vibrant society.



Thank you for your resilience, strength and for enriching the nation’s culture and community ✨ pic.twitter.com/dE3HgLKk7y — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 22, 2024

The Royal Museum of Greenwich explains that this generation is made up of people from the Caribbean who arrived in the UK between 1948 and 1973. They came to live in the UK and helped after World War 2 caused a massive labor shortage. One of the ships that brought a large contingent was the Empire Windrush.

This generation of people that helped the UK is celebrated each June 22.