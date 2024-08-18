Why Kate Middleton may prioritize her family over her royal duties if she returns full-time

Kate Middleton has had to spend most of this year fighting for her life after an abdominal surgery resulted in the need for preventative chemotherapy.

If she returns to her royal duties full-time, they may look vastly different from before she was ill.

Robert Jobson has penned a new book about Kate Middleton and has definite feelings about Kate and her return to a whole royal life in public.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen was released earlier this month and contains many allegations about the Royal Family.

Robert alleges that Kate set some boundaries before she married into the family and meant to keep them, especially now that she’s been ill.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, one of these alleged rules is that Kate did not want to be pigeonholed into her royal roles since she always put her children first.

If Kate returns as a full-time Royal, she may put Prince William and her kids first

Robert is speaking out in an interview with Radar Online and insisting that should Kate return to her royal public-facing duties, she will indeed put her children first.

The Royal author clarified that anyone who has had a “life-changing” experience with cancer would look at life differently afterward and realize how precious life is, so the family will, of course, take priority over work.

He went on to say, “They have a very young family. William was crestfallen, not only at the news of his dad but his wife being diagnosed and having to go through this treatment as well. They have a right to decide how they want to do this. Catherine will be prioritizing her children and supporting William.”

Kate has clearly communicated to her fans that she must take each day as it comes before she decides to go to a public engagement. Some days, she cannot resume her duties because she feels under the weather.

That is most likely how she will take engagements in the future. Rather than having a set schedule of public duties and disappointing people if she cannot go, she may make surprise visits or work on her patronages behind the scenes.

The public may see more videos of Kate and Prince William, like the one the palace released congratulating Team GB on their Olympic wins.

Kate may make her role as wife and mother to future Kings and Queens her primary role rather than Princess Catherine. One day, her husband, Prince William, will ascend the throne, and her children are next in line after him.

Robert ended his interview by calling Kate “important” and “precious” to the royal family. She is a treasure that needs to be cared for as best her family can.

The Earthshot Prize is coming to NYC in September, and Kate may be planning a surprise trip with Prince William. Prince William began the Earthshot Prize to help find solutions for the Earth’s problems.

This is the real and tangible impact our #EarthshotPrize Finalists are creating for their communities and for the planet.



This is the decade we make a difference – together.



Stay tuned as we look ahead to #EarthshotCapeTown. pic.twitter.com/wrHC7A00sP — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) August 15, 2024

Princess Anne celebrated her 74th birthday with well wishes from her Royal family.

Prince Harry turns 40 next month, and his friends call him an “angry boy” who misses his home.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on what some have called a “high-risk” tour of Colombia.