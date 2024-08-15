Royal author claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tour of Colombia is ‘high risk’

August has not been kind to Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, despite Meghan turning 43.

The Royal couple launched their new program for parents, The Parents’ Network, the same day as an interview with Jane Pauley reportedly upset Meghan.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Meghan wasn’t expecting the line of questioning from Jane about her feelings of suicide and suicidal ideations.

A royal biographer, Angela Levin, recounted that Meghan allegedly yelled and screamed at staffers after Jane asked her those questions for the CBS Sunday Morning show.

A key staff member quit just before Prince Harry and Meghan were supposed to go on a whirlwind trip to Colombia. This staffer was supposed to lead Prince Harry to his next career steps.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s trip to Colombia is not without controversy, and another royal biographer branded it as “high risk.”

Prince Harry and Meghan warned to ask ‘what’s the agenda’ in Colombia

A royal biographer, Anna Pasternak, spoke about nonworking royals like Prince Harry and Meghan and the risks they accept when going on tours in different countries.

“When you have this quasi-royal status, you’re seen internationally as a royal and… treated as such on tour, but you don’t have the protection of the Foreign Office. This is a high-risk tour for them,” Anna told the Telegraph.

Anna concluded, “When a country invites you, you’ve got to wonder, ‘What’s the agenda?’ In what way does this fit into the narrative, and how they want to be seen on a global scale?”

What could the agenda possibly be from the Colombian Vice-President, Francia Marquez?

The Sun reported that Prince Harry and Meghan had innocently started their tour with tea and cakes at the VP’s residence.

Prince Harry and Meghan are all about helping children and stopping violence against them, and that is perhaps their reason for touring Colombia.

Meghan can highlight the poor parts of the country simply by visiting them and sharing photos of the encounters with the children.

Colombia has many scandals, and the VP may want Prince Harry and Meghan to visit to help erase some of the negative press that beleaguers the country.

Meghan and Prince Harry are both spotted looking chic in Colombia

Photos of Meghan and Prince Harry in Colombia are on social media. Megan could not look more chic and sophisticated than in her navy summer suit.

Harper’s Baazar reports that Meghan is wearing a Veronica Beard suit with matching straight-legged trousers. Prince Harry is wearing a complimentary blue dress shirt.

They are both dressed impeccably for the location and their agenda.