Prince William debuts a ‘rugged’ new look in an Olympic video featuring Kate Middleton

Prince William has spent much of this year caring for his ailing wife and father while stepping up as the next in line to the throne.

With both Kate Middleton and King Charles having treatments for cancer and other problems, there have not been as many public-facing appearances for them both.

Queen Camilla, alongside Prince William and Princess Royal, Princess Anne, has taken much of the weight of the royal duties away from their loved ones.

During this late summer, while they are all on vacation and relaxing, perhaps Prince William feels free to let things go with his appearance a bit.

King Charles will return to Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and Prince William and his family are expected to join him.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During this time off, Prince William is in an Olympic video with his wife, showing off his new beard, something he has not had in public since 2008.

Prince William shows off a new look in an Olympic video

In a new video presented by Snoop Dogg, who, as Monsters and Critics have reported, has been a commenter for the Olympics, Prince William is showing off his beard.

This new look is scarce for Prince William and may be a sign that he feels he can relax after all the hard work he has done this year caring for Kate.

People.com confirms that Queen Elizabeth discouraged beards, and Prince William has not had one in public since 2008.

A body language expert, Judi James, spoke to the Mirror and scrutinized Prince William’s new look.

She said, “William’s more rugged, macho look here isn’t just signaled by the stubbly face hair; there’s a nice portion of chest hair fighting to escape from his V-neck here to complete the look, plus the lip-clamped, puckered smile as he listens to his wife speak.”

There was hope that Kate Middleton could attend the Olympic games in Paris in person, but she needed the go-ahead from her doctor before making plans.

Since she could not go for whatever reason, the video from her and Prince William is a nice gesture towards Team GB, the team from Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Prince William called the team an “inspiration” after Kate congratulated the team.

King Charles issues his statement of congratulations to Team GB

King Charles sent a message from “His Majesty The King, as Head of the Commonwealth,” showcasing how pleased and honored he was for Team GB on the sixty-five medals they won during the 2024 Olympics.

A message from His Majesty The King, as Head of the Commonwealth, following the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



Please follow the link to read the message in full: https://t.co/3ZSNsrfajo pic.twitter.com/1uEcYGFwuc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 11, 2024

Although they did not make the 126 medals that CBS confirmed the US won, Team GB deserves congratulations from King Charles, Prince William, and Kate.