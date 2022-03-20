Julia Fox backpedals on comments that Kanye West ‘wouldn’t hurt a fly,’ insists she doesn’t have alerts on him

Actress Julia Fox gave updated thoughts about the Kanye West situation after her previous comments to TMZ. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

After giving the matter some more thought, actress Julia Fox gave an update on comments she made regarding Kanye West’s attacks towards Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian.

The Uncut Gems star originally commented that Kanye, whom she dated for less than two months, “wouldn’t hurt a fly” and his attacks were more so “artistic, creative expression.”

However, she’s now backpedaled on those original comments, saying she hasn’t been keeping up with all the rapper’s been doing online because she doesn’t have “alerts” set up for Kanye reports.

Julia Fox backpedals on her Kanye West comments

Several days ago, TMZ caught up with Julia Fox following a workout class and asked her questions about Kanye West’s situation, including his attacks towards Kim and Pete.

The rapper has launched attacks on Instagram towards them over the past several months and made perceived threats towards Davidson in his music and the Eazy music video.

Based on Fox’s comments earlier this week, she said “Kanye’s harmless” and wouldn’t hurt anyone. Fox said he was merely expressing himself artistically. When asked if Kanye might harm himself, Fox said she would give him a call to find out.

Julia Fox Says Kanye West is Harmless, Poses No Danger to Kim or Pete | TMZ

Watch this video on YouTube

A few days later, Julia Fox had more to say. According to TMZ’s recent update, Fox posted some updated thoughts on social media, which she quickly deleted.

“I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of this video,” Fox said, adding, “Believe it or not, I have a life and a son, and I don’t have Google alerts for this man!”

Fox went on to say she thought TMZ’s questions were related to Kanye’s Eazy music video, where he’s seen kidnapping and burying a claymation Davidson alive and holding his head in several scenes, suggesting decapitation.

Kanye also defended his music video as art in a since-deleted Instagram post, so it’s possible Fox was going along with West’s sentiments after seeing that post.

Fox said she was in ‘Catch 22’ with questions

Based on additional comments from Julia Fox, she said it was better for her to answer some of the questions related to Kanye, or else she’d get labeled as “mad” and “salty” over her situation with the rapper and his feud.

“Yeah I could just not answer questions but then it would be ‘Julia is mad she salty’ etc and I’m not! It’s a real catch 22 so please stop f*****n asking me!” she said.

“I wish I had the answers, but I do not. I would like to remain an Indie Queen. The mainstream life isn’t for me,” she said regarding Kanye’s current situation.

Fox dated West for several weeks after they originally met up around New Year’s Eve in Miami, Florida. She was sighted with West on multiple occasions all while he continued to post on Instagram about his divorce from Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Their breakup was confirmed on Valentine’s Day, and Kanye has been continuing to date Chaney Jones, who has been pegged by many as a Kim Kardashian lookalike. Jones recently told TMZ she doesn’t see her resemblance to Kim, also adding she and West don’t talk about her.

The rapper recently went on an Instagram posting frenzy this past Wednesday, sharing multiple posts related to Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, D.L. Hughley, and Trevor Noah. A post in which he directed an offensive slur towards Noah resulted in West getting banned from Instagram for 24 hours.

Rapper The Game recently suggested that Kanye was removed as a performer at the upcoming Grammys, possibly due to Noah hosting the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Julia Fox seems intent on living her life outside of the “mainstream” spotlight. However, dating Kanye West amid his divorce and behavior towards Kim and Pete has brought extra attention to her.