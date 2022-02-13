Jordyn Woods poses in a backless green dress that leaves nothing to the imagination

Jordyn Woods shot to fame due to her relationship with former friend Kylie Jenner. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Jordyn Woods shows off all her curves in a skintight backless green dress.

When she isn’t modeling a Valentine’s Day dress, Jordyn shares her workout videos. The 24-year-old Instagram star went through a stunning weight loss transformation over the years

Woods has collaborated with several brands due to her social media presence and stunning looks.

Woods collaborated with PrettyLittleThing, creating the Quarantine Collection in 2020 and launching a hair extension line the previous year.

Jordyn Woods leaves little to the imagination in a backless dress

Jordyn Woods shared a series of photos in a green backless Fashion Nova dress. She shared the sexy images with her over 12 million followers.

The skintight dress put her curvy body on display as she struck several poses with her hands up from different angles.

In the caption of the photos, Woods wrote: “cleaning out my closet in my @fashionnova.”

Woods was initially known for her role in the reality television show Life of Kylie as Kylie’s best friend.

However, she shot to international fame in 2019 after it was alleged she had cheated with Tristan Thompson, who was in a relationship at the time with Khloe Kardashian.

She appeared on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith that year to deny having an affair with Tristan.

The socialite is currently dating NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, and Tristan recently admitted to getting another woman pregnant while with Khloe.

This revelation led Twitter to demand an apology from the Kardashians to Woods.

Woods revealed in an Instagram post that she has a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend during the NBA season.

Jordyn Woods talks about her weight loss

Woods frequently shares her strenuous workout videos with her Instagram followers and has visibly lost weight.

However, she revealed not focusing on dropping the pounds helped her lose weight:

“When I first started losing weight, I wasn’t doing it to lose weight, and I think that’s why it worked out so well,” she explains to Byrdie, continuing. “For me, working out became my therapy. It’s all for your mind, really. When I realized I focused on my mind more than the goals in my body, I lost more weight.”

Jordyn also revealed she worked out every day in 2018 when she went through her dramatic transformation

“Just staying consistent and doing something every day whether it’s walking, jogging, squats, weights at home, or going to the gym,” she told E! News. “I feel like a little bit of something every day is very helpful.”