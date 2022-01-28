Jordyn Woods confirms if she’s pregnant as fans demand the Kardashians admit to ‘bullying’ her on KUWTK

Jordyn Woods hasn’t spoken to the Kardashian-Jenners publicly since 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency/StarMaxWorldwide

Jordyn Woods recently disclosed whether she’s having a baby almost three years after falling out with the Kardashians.

The model and Kylie Jenner’s former best friend started dating NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns in May 2020. Since then, the long-distance couple has shared several moments and captured them online. Towns recently gifted Woods with a luxury car for their second Christmas apart.

Woods dropped a tiny hint that she’s pregnant with Anthony’s baby earlier this week. At the same time, Khloe Kardashian is having difficulty navigating her relationship with her ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Following Thompson’s latest cheating scandal and child with Maralee Nichols, some fans remember Kardashian and her family’s treatment of Woods.

Why Jordyn Woods’ fans suspected she’s pregnant

On Wednesday, Woods’ Instagram followers thought she was ready to announce her pregnancy with Towns. The Sacrifice actor posted a small Nike shoebox while accompanying Towns at his away games against the Trailblazers. A fan asked Woods if the tiny box meant she and Towns were expecting in her Instagram Stories. The commenter also stated that the fashion influencer has been wearing baggy clothes on Instagram lately.

Woods responded to the user’s post via Instagram Stories. While posting a photo of herself in a black athleisure outfit, she said the box wasn’t for a baby. Additionally, Woods declared she isn’t interested in becoming a mother anytime soon.

“It was a gift card box,” she responded to the fan. “And no, I don’t want kids right now, nor am I pregnant😭❤️ “

Pic credit: @jordynwoods/Instagram

After confirming she’s not pregnant, Woods said she wouldn’t have used a shoebox to announce the news to her fans. As for her baggy clothes, the Life of Kylie alum blamed Minnesota’s winter temperatures for her outfit choices.

“I’ve been wearing baggy clothes because it’s cold AF!!!” Woods exclaimed. “Minnesota was -4. Also, I’m always cold AF regardless; that’s why I’m trying to get my iron up 😭.”

Twitter demanded Jordyn Woods receive an apology from Khloe Kardashian and her sisters

While she’s not having a baby anytime soon, Woods is still smitten with Towns. Last week, she posted a photo of the two of them gazing at each other on a basketball court. The pair also celebrated their first anniversary last May.

Kimora Lee Simmons said this shit? When she has young daughters around the same age and groups as jordyn? This grown ass woman… I can’t believe I missed this. What a bird! https://t.co/xpJYeTlggD — ♔ 𝙹𝚒𝚗 𝙳𝚎𝙷𝚊𝚊𝚗 ♗ (@theehoneybey) January 5, 2022

After she stopped associating with the Kardashian-Jenner family, Woods and Towns became a couple. In February 2019, Thompson kissed her while attending a party at his house. Although they didn’t sleep together, she decided not to tell Kardashian until after the news broke.

The cheating scandal became a significant part of KUWTK. On the show, Kardashian and her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, said they wanted to “scare” Woods for her involvement. During one scene, the family even consulted with designer Kimora Lee Simmons, who advised her to not “allow” the “disrespect” from her sister’s friend.

Since Thompson admitted to cheating on Kardashian with Nichols, the family’s comments about Woods have resurfaced. Now that the Good American founder is reportedly moving on with her life without the Sacramento Kings player, some feel she owes Jenner’s former friend a public apology. Additionally, some users slammed Simmons for her comments.

Pic credit: @mondejiyane/Twitter

“The Kardashians, especially Khloe, owe Jordyn Woods a public apology,” one user wrote.

Pic credit: @alex6186/Twitter

“PEOPLE I LOST RESPECT FOR: Kimora Lee Simmons on a phone call on KUWTK,” another stated. “She basically encourage the Kardashian-Clan destroy Jordyn Woods over that Tristan Thompson mess.”

Last June, Kardashian admitted on KUWTK that she forgave Woods and Thompson. The mother of one also said she never kept Jenner from speaking to her longtime friend.