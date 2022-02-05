Jordyn Woods is giving us all the ‘Valentines feels’ in this little red dress that shows all her curves

Jordyn Woods stuns in her new Valentine’s Day-inspired dress for Instagram sponsorship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to show off her latest “Valentines Feels” outfit on Friday.

The model and socialite showed off a series of photos of herself posing in a sparkling, red, long-sleeve dress.

The bottom of the dress was fitted right to her body, showing off her curves and hitting her mid-thigh. The top half featured a deep v-neckline and puffy shoulder sleeve design.

And of course, in true Valentine’s fashion, the striking red dress was paired with a bold red lip and red open-toed heels.

The post was a collaboration with the popular clothing brand, Shein

Shein, which launched in China in 2008, has become widely known for its fast fashion that predominately focuses on women’s clothing. Jordyn partnered with the brand for a sponsorship that enables fans to use her code at checkout on their website.

The sponsored post starts with the first half of the caption, “Valentines Feels. Get your VDAY outfits @shein_us site!”

Woods then offered her followers her official voucher code, which customers can use for a 15 percent discount when they order online from Shein.

She wrote, “Use my code ’15JORDYN’ for an extra 15% off the entire @shein_us site!”

The last time the model made a sponsored post for Shein was in November, when she gave her followers the same promotional code.

Jordyn has been known to partner with different brands on her social media platforms. Other companies that she is an ambassador for are Huel, Fashionnova, ShoeDazzle, and PrettyLittleThing.

Along with the post on her feed, Woods also posted two other Valentine’s Day-inspired outfits for Shein. The first was another long-sleeve red dress, except longer and looser fitting all around. The sheer and lace elements, plus the same red lipstick and heels, go hand in hand beautifully in the photo.

Pic credit: @jordynwoods/Instagram

The next sponsored photo she posted was in a Shein pajama set with heart-shaped details.

Pic credit: @jordynwoods/Instagram

The feet are cut off in the photo, but we’re thinking she ditched the red heels for this one.

What is Jordyn Woods known for?

While she is a brand ambassador for many companies, yes, Woods is known for more than just being an Instagram influencer. The model is most notably recognized for her once-close relationship with Kylie Jenner and appearance on her reality show “Life of Kylie.”

Jordyn gained the most public attention for her 2019 scandal with basketball player Tristan Thompson – Khloe Kardashian’s partner at the time and father of her child.

With Khloe and Kylie being sisters, the kiss shared between Jordyn and Tristian immediately gained worldwide attention as Woods seemed to have caused the breakup of the family. Khloe publicly bashed Jordyn on Twitter, and Woods was viewed as a “homewrecker” until speaking up and apologizing for what actually happened.

Despite all of the drama and controversy, brands over the past few years have still asked Jordyn to be one of the faces of their companies.