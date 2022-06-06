Jack Black takes home Comedic Genius trophy at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jack Black has been awarded MTV’s award for Comedic Genius. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Actor and musician Jack Black was awarded the Comedic Genius trophy at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Black is only the fifth ever recipient of the award, and it comes after years of hard work and dedicated service to the world of comedy.

The 52-year-old is one half of comedy rock duo Tenacious-D, which he founded in the 90s with Kyle Gass. However, he also made a name for himself in movies such as School of Rock, Shallow Hal, Cable Guy, and Tropic Thunder.

Jack Black won award for providing ‘major influence’ on comedy

MTV explained that the Comedic Genius award honors individuals who have provided a “major influence through their work and transforming the genre at large.”

The organization said Black qualified for the role due to his comedic work in both music and film; MTV also hailed his “pure rock and roll attitude.”

When Black stood up to take his award, he humbly stated, “I don’t deserve this,” before shouting, “but I will take it. THANK YOU, MTV!” Causing the crowd to erupt into cheers.

MTV posted the moment on Instagram and wrote: “You ARE a Comedic Genius, [Jack Black]. Congratulations on the honor.”

Jack Black gave funny and heartfelt acceptance speech

According to People, the funnyman started his acceptance speech by saying, “Comedic Genius? Come on, are you kidding? For what?!” but then gave a shout-out to some of his best movies before dedicating the award to “all the School of Rockers out there, and for all the Tenacious D-isciples.”

In an emotional moment, Jack Black also thanked his family: “And most of all, my amazing wife, Tanya, and our two incredible boys — I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Black also referenced his popularity on TikTok during his acceptance speech. The actor previously won praise for his hilarious “quarantine dance,” which he posted to TikTok back in March 2020.

The ceremony was hosted this year by Vanessa Hudgens and took place on Sunday night at L.A.’s Barker Hangar. Also, at the event, Jennifer Lopez was presented with the Generation Award, and Bethenny Frankel picked up the Reality Royalty Award.

Other illustrious winners of the award have included Will Ferrell in 2013, Kevin Hart in 2015, and Melissa McCarthy in 2016. Sacha Baron Cohen picked up the gong last year.