Jack Black joined TikTok and the result is hilarious

Jack Black fans first feared the worst when they woke up Tuesday morning to see the comedian trending on Twitter amid the coronavirus pandemic. But nothing was untoward. In fact, the reason Black was trending on the social media platform was a positive thing.

In other words, Black has not caught the coronavirus bug. His name was trending on Twitter because he joined TikTok, celebrating his arrival on the popular video-sharing social networking site by posting a hilarious video of himself dancing.

Jack Black joins TikTok and it’s hilarity all the way

The comedian’s fans are all over Twitter, sharing their excitement about the Black’s debut on TikTok. Being a man of few words but lots of significant action, Black is already doing what he does best.

Making the rounds on social media, a TikTok clip shows the Tenacious D frontman getting physical while demonstrating agility that is surprising for a man of his size and physique. He entertains fans in his own ridiculous way by dancing shirtless in his first TikTok video.

Jack Black does the “Quarantine Dance”

The video showing him doing a boisterously goofy dance was christened the Quarantine Dance by the performer. Not surprisingly, this is exactly what everyone needs for some light entertainment amid the doom and gloom of coronavirus lockdown.

Jack Black joins TikTok. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/FWRsDpeOZ2 — Alice Ophelia (@iamaliceophelia) March 30, 2020

Fans quarantined due to the onslaught of COVID-19 have been sharing Jack Black’s Quarantine Dance video and cracking up at his funny but skillful dance steps. He lost his hat a couple of times during the performance but not once did he miss a step.

Saw Jack Black trending on Twitter and thought he got Coronavirus. Nah, he's just on TikTok now pic.twitter.com/iIQkKoHZoq — Garrett Greenlee (@thefreshclassic) March 31, 2020

Absolutely my favorite Jack Black performance of all time. And not for nothing, that kick at :05 was no joke. https://t.co/yrc4pHmDYL — April (@ReignOfApril) March 31, 2020

I wish I could move like that, downright Tenacious D-ance moves! @jackblack — Andrew G. (@hoosiers23) March 31, 2020

Even Dictionary.com took to Twitter to celebrate Black’s arrival on TikTok.

“Jack Black is all of us after we’ve successfully spelled supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

Jack Black is all of us after we've successfully spelled supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.https://t.co/yZFVBAVPaQpic.twitter.com/2dZsvXOv4e — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 31, 2020

It looks like Jack is set to become a major feature on TikTok. On Tuesday, his TikTok account had already gained 297,000 followers and more than 340,000 likes.

To benefit readers meeting the inimitable Jack Black for the first time, he is a comedian and actor. He was born in Santa Monica, California in August 1969, but he grew up in Hermosa Beach, California.

His parents were Thomas William Black and Judith Love Cohen. Judith Love was an engineer who worked on the Hubble Space Telescope program.

Jack’s parents divorced when he was young. He attended the Crossroads School in Santa Monica and UCLA.

He has appeared in several movies, playing roles such as Barry Judd in High Fidelity, Hal in Shallow Hal, and Carl Denham in King Kong. He is known for his role in the Tenacious D TV series and the movie Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny.

Black is also known for his role as the voice of Po in the Kung Fu Panda Franchise. He played Bethany in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Oberon in the sequel Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).

Black received Golden Globe nominations for his roles in Bernie and School of Rock and was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Black is also a singer and songwriter. He is the lead vocalist for the funny rock duo, Tenacious D, formed with Kyle Gass in 1994. The group has released several albums, including The Pick of Destiny, Rize of the Fenix, and Post-Apocalypto.

Jack Black runs a YouTube channel, Jablinski Games, in which he posts his funny videos.