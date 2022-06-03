Jennifer Lopez honored with Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Lopez is the next recipient of the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The ceremony, which celebrates actors and actresses in film and television, will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, 33, on June 5.

Having sold over 75 million records, as well as movies that have grossed $3 billion at the worldwide box office, it’s no surprise that J.Lo, 52, is the recipient.

The Generation Award honors household names for their contribution to film and television

According to MTV, the Generation Award “celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names.”

Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson, Will Smith, Jim Carrey, Sandra Bullock, and Reese Witherspoon are just a few of the actors who have received the award in the past.

Speaking about this year’s honoree, actress Vanessa Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight: “I have a deep love for her because she played my mom in Second Act. So, I always think of her as family.

Vanessa Hudgens will be hosting the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

“She’s really kind and caring. Like, granted she played my mom, so of course she’s going to be extremely kind and caring with me.

“But she’s such an icon and she doesn’t really shy away from who she is. She lets it really all shine. And she does so in a way that’s exciting and graceful.”

Vanessa continued: “She’s such an icon and she just keeps on going. I don’t know anyone who works harder than she does. And I just really admire her workforce, but also just her and what she is to the world. I adore her.”

J.Lo’s most recent movie Marry Me, was released in theatres back in February. Her next project HALFTIME, which is a documentary of her career, will premiere on Netflix on June 14.

Jennifer Lopez’s most memorable concert moment

With her 30-year-long career, J.Lo certainly has many stories to tell.

Speaking about a memorable moment at a concert, the 52 -year-old told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: “I went on tour pretty late in my career.

“I didn’t go until I was in my 40s and I had kids and everything like that. I hadn’t toured … I had never done a proper world tour.

“I remember this woman holding up this sign ‘I’ve been waiting 14 years. I’ve been waiting for 14 years to tell you that you helped me be the woman that I am today.”

She added: “You don’t realize that your music is touching people. You think you’re just doing this thing and you don’t realize that until you tour the world and people come up to you.

“I would do the meet and greets and they would show me tattoos of my name on their back and so I’m like, ‘What is happening here?’”