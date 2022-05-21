Bethenny Frankel says Amber Heard is ‘craziest woman that has walked the planet’

Bethenny Frankel commented on Amber Heard. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PatriciaSchlein/StarMaxWorldwide

As a cast member on The Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny Frankel has seen her share of crazy. But according to the Skinny Girl mogul – the New York Housewives have nothing on Amber Heard.

The vocal reality star sounded off on her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel. She said, in part, that Amber was “the craziest woman that has walked this planet.” Bethenny expressed that as a result of Amber’s “craziness,” Johnny will be revered.

Never one to bite her tongue, Bethenny let viewers know how she really felt about the Aquaman actress, who is currently on trial for a defamation suit with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Bethenny Frankel sounds off against Amber Heard on podcast

Bethenny Frankel said that Johnny Depp would receive praise because he dealt with the craziest woman (Amber Heard) to walk this planet. So she claimed during her iHeartRadio podcast.

Her anti-Amber rant appeared on TikTok for those who missed Bethenny’s podcast.

Bethenny exclaimed that Johnny Depp would be “anointed Gandhi and the Pope,” because “he was in a relationship with the craziest woman that has walked this planet.”

Bethenny joked that Queen Elizabeth would be calling Johnny to knight him. She then broke into song, singing the lyrics to Mariah Carey’s song Hero, “and then a hero comes along.”

She continued that Johnny was “the hero” in this crazy villain story.

Bethenny wrote in the caption of the TikTok, “Amber Heard is so off base, she makes Johnny Depp seem normal…to hear the full #rantgo to #justbwithbethenny on @iHeartRadio #deppvheard #johnnydepp.”

The clip received more than 50,000 likes and 4,000 comments, and most were on Team Johnny.

Bethenny is the latest in a slew of celebrities who have been vocal about the battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are in a brutal lawsuit

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million because of a Washington Post op-ed article where she described herself as a victim of domestic violence. Heard launched a countersuit in 2020 for $100 million.

Celebrities have been vocal about the trial, currently taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Chris Rock joked about the trial during his Ego Death tour.

Rock said to the crowd: “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the f**k is she on? She s**t in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not s**ting fine.” His joke referenced the bed-pooping incident where Amber allegedly pooped in Johnny’s bed after a party.

Actress Ellen Barkin, who dated Johnny in the ’90s, testified this week on Team Heard.

The trial is live-streamed on YouTube and has been the subject of public discourse, memes, and more.