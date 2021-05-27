Kevin Clark from School of Rock dies at age 32 in a bike accident, Jack Black pays tribute to the late actor

The School of Rock community is mourning the loss of Kevin Clark after he was tragically killed. Pic credit:YouTube

School of Rock fans, the music community, and actor Jack Black are mourning the sudden loss of Kevin Clark after he was struck by a car and killed while riding his bicycle.

Kevin portrayed spunky, edgy drummer Freddy in the 2003 film School of Rock alongside acting comedic genius Jack Black. It’s his only acting credit, per IMDb.

How was Kevin Clark killed?

Kevin was reportedly riding his bicycle in Avondale, a small suburb of Chicago, when a reckless driver hit him around 1:20 am and sent him flying off his bike.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and rushed Kevin to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:04 am He was 32 years old.

The driver of the Hyundai Sonata that struck the drummer was a 20-year-old woman.It has been reported that the driver was issued several citations for her role in the accident.

Kevin Clark nailed his audition for School of Rock and continued to pursue music after the movie wrapped

Kevin’s mother, Allison, spoke with the Chicago Sun Times about her son, telling them that he had always had a penchant for drumming since he was little, enjoying “banging on pots and pans” at age 3.

She encouraged Kevin to audition for a part in School of Rock after seeing an ad in the newspaper for young musicians to be in a Jack Black-led film. Although the movie was Kevin’s only acting credit, music seemed to be his calling and he continued to pursue it after his role in the movie.

Kevin had just recently formed a new band, according to Allison, and he was excited for the new step in his career and life. “He loved music. He’s just a raw talent. He’s got a heart of gold,” she told the Chicago Sun Times.

Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove mourn the loss of Kevin Clark

After news of the tragedy broke last night, actors Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove, who portrayed ambitious student Summer Hathaway in the film, took to social media to express their condolences to Kevin’s family and share their sadness about his death.

Jack Black posted a picture of himself with Kevin in a scene from the movie and several years later with the caption, “Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon,” and sending his thoughts out to the School of Rock community as the news continues to rock the entertainment world.

Miranda also shared her grief over the tragic news, posting a picture of herself with Kevin as younger kids in the movie, saying she was “stunned and saddened” by the news. She continued with praise for Kevin for being a “kind” and “spirit(ed)” young actor and saying that he will “always be missed.”