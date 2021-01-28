iCarly seasons one and two are coming to Netflix in February

iCarly seasons one and two are coming to Netflix. Pic credit: Nickelodeon

Calling all iCarly fans! Netflix will be uploading the first two seasons of the beloved and fun Nickelodeon show on February 8.

What is iCarly?

Running on American television from September 2007 to November 2012, the award-winning show iCarly was a smash hit with its audience.

iCarly follows a teenager, Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), and her two friends Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) and Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress). The trio produces and hosts a popular web series called iCarly which is full of quirky little quips and segments.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The show’s popularity ebbed and flowed during its time on air but managed to broadcast Nickelodeon’s second most-watched television episode with iSaved Your Life, which premiered in 2010.

Since then, three more iCarly episodes have been added to the top 10 list of Nickelodeon’s most-watched episodes.

How many seasons are there?

There are a total of six seasons in the iCarly series. As of now, Netflix has only announced plans to add the first two seasons.

While it is only speculation, it is possible that the licensing for iCarly might be undergoing some changes to be exclusively streamed by its original network producer. The show is currently being revived by Paramount+ with a handful of the original cast members.

Paramount+ is an expansion of CBS All Access to include more Viacom programs; such as Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and MTV.

What is the iCarly revival about?

Not many details have been released about the iCarly revival. Cosgrove and Kress will be returning to the show to play their respective characters, Carly and Freddie.

Also returning is actor Jerry Trainor who played the main character Spencer Shay, Carly’s older brother and legal guardian.

As the revival is being made almost a decade later, it is expected that the characters will have aged just as much. The revival is on Viacom’s Paramount+ network and not Nickelodeon, so it is likely it will address more adult themes and rebrand itself.

These speculations have been almost-confirmed by the show’s new producer Joe Kogen on Twitter. When asked about the revival’s runtime last month, Kogen wrote, “Most adult comedies are 30 minutes. I think that’s what we are aiming for.”

Most adult comedies are 30 minutes. I think that's what we are aiming for. — Jay Kogen (@JayKogen) December 24, 2020

New to Netflix, the quirky teen sitcom iCarly comes equipped with a long-lasting legacy. Netflix’s addition of the first two seasons has definitely excited the show’s earlier viewers and is certain to obtain some new ones before the show’s revival.

iCarly seasons one and two will be coming to Netflix on February 8.