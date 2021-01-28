New to Netflix in February: Craig McCracken’s Kid Cosmic

Craig McCracken’s Kid Cosmic is new on Netflix in February. Pic credit: Netflix

The new and highly-anticipated animated superhero series Kid Cosmic will be coming to Netflix next week. The fantasy show was created by Craig McCracken, who made the beloved Cartoon Network show The Powerpuff Girls.

What is Kid Cosmic?

Kid Cosmic will consist of 10 episodes (according to IMDb) and follows a wannabe superhero who discovers five cosmic stones, all of which are equipped with magical abilities. After his discovery, he gathers a group of ragtag vigilantes to keep the stones from falling into the wrong hands— which happens to be a group of witty alien attackers.

At the end of Kid Cosmic’s official trailer, it zeros in on a large ant-like creature scowling at the screen saying, “So it’s a five minute documentary of you all being destroyed?” before lightening up and adding, “I’d watch that!”

Beyond being created and produced by McCracken for Netflix Animation, the show has a widely reputable cast.

The voice cast for Kid Cosmic includes the voice actor behind Spongebob Squarepants, Tom Kenny, and the anime and videogame voice actor Amanda Miller. Also starring in this show is Fred Tatasciore, an actor who voices many characters in Robot Chicken, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avengers Assemble, and various Marvel Lego shows.

Netflix Futures describes the series as:

The KID, an imaginative and odd nine year old boy who lives with his free-spirited Grandpa in a sparsely populated town accidentally finds and activates five cosmic rings of power in a space ship wreck, sending a signal out of the whereabouts of the most powerful and desirable artifacts in the cosmos. Now the Earth is about to be ground zero for an epic battle for ultimate power! The KID gives the rest of the powerful rings to locals who become the good guys… even though they're bad at it.

Kid Cosmic offers a unique look to the Netflix screen. This animated show will be filled with bright colors and high-spirited characters. It has a 2D aesthetic, emulating the style of retro comicbooks.

This lively show will definitely be of keen interest to its targeted younger audience, as well as those who are yearning for a sense of nostalgia. Besides The Powerpuff Girls, McCracken worked on many Cartoon Network classics. He directed Dexter’s Laboratory, created Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, and produced Uncle Grandpa, Chowder, and the Regular Show.

Below is the trailer for Kid Cosmic:

Kid Cosmic arrives on Netflix on Tuesday, February 2.