Halsey apologizes over eating disorder photo

Singer Halsey (Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) has apologized after coming under fire for sharing a photo that many found upsetting.

The 26-year-old Nightmare singer took to Instagram on Sunday to participate in the ongoing “post a pic” viral challenge on Instagram.

She asked her fans what photo they would like her to post on her Instagram Story. Fans came up with various suggestions, but Halsey decided to respond to a fan who wanted her to post a photo depicting her “lowest point.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Halsey posted a photo of herself struggling with an eating disorder

Halsey responded by posting a photo depicting her struggle with an eating disorder.

The photo, which has since been taken down, shows the singer wearing only underwear and looking painfully and dangerously emaciated.

She captioned the photo:

“TW: ED… ask for help.”

Read More Halsey reveals she broke her ankle loading the dishwasher

Some fans slammed Halsey for not posting a proper advisory before the photo

Although the abbreviation “TW” stands for “trigger warning,” some Instagram users slammed Halsey, saying that the warning was insufficient to alert people who did not want to see such disturbing images.

Halsey apologized for the post

Halsey acknowledged the criticism and responded by taking down the photo from her Instagram Stories.

She later took to Twitter to issue an apology. She said she was sorry for posting the photo without providing a sufficient trigger warning.

“I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly,” she wrote. “I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle.”

Halsey followed up with another tweet claiming she isn’t ’emotionally equipped’ to handle the situation

After the apology, Halsey posted another tweet in which she said she was taking a break from social media due to the incident.

“… I’m gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay,” she tweeted.

Some fans came to Halsey’s defense

Although many fans continued to berate Halsey on social media, some came to her defense, saying she was only responding to a request and that people should have taken the responsibility to approach the post cautiously.

Some posted disparaging comments about people who need a trigger warning for everything while others suggested that people who need a trigger warning for everything should stay away from social media because they can’t hope to control what others post.

Halsey has been open about her mental health struggles

Halsey has spoken openly about her mental health issues in the past.

She talked about her bipolar disorder diagnosis during a June 2019 interview with RollingStone.

The latest incident comes after Halsey dropped a single — titled You Should be Sad — from her album Manic in January 2020. Many fans believe that the song referenced her failed relationship with rapper G-Eazy (Gerald Earl Gillum).

Halsey also recently started a Twitter conversation with Corpse Husband that sent fans into a frenzy of speculation.

Some fans claimed that the two celebs were openly flirting and that the conversation could be the first hint of a budding romance.