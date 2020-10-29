Corpse Husband: Who is faceless YouTuber streaming Among Us with Pewdiepie and others today?

Corpse Husband, a faceless YouTuber whose identity has been a mystery, is streaming Among Us with other YouTube stars today.

The mysterious internet star took to Twitter to announce that he would be streaming Among Us on YouTube with other online streamers, including Pewdiepie, Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Pokimane, Mr. Beast, JackSepticEye, Disguised Toast, Logic, and Rhymestyle.

Among Us is a multiplayer online game developed by InnerSloth. The game was released on June 15, 2018, and it has surged to popularity among members of the online community.

In the space-themed game, players can take on the roles of Crewmates or Impostors. The Crewmates try to complete multiple tasks, including unmasking the covert Impostors among them before the Impostors kill them.

Corpse Husband has a large online following

Corpse Husband, also known to his fans simply as Corpse, has a large following on multiple social media platforms. He has more than 3.67 million followers on YouTube, 985,000 followers on Twitter, and 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Since he joined YouTube in 2015, fans have been debating and speculating about his real identity and what his face behind the Corpse Husband mask looks like.

Who is Corpse Husband?

Corpse Husband’s identity remains a mystery, and the mystery has continued to feed the growing speculation surrounding his online persona.

However, some information is available about him.

According to a user-generated wiki profile page on the YouTube Fandom website, Corpse Husband is from San Diego, California. He was born on August 8, 1997.

He started online as a horror narrator and he is part of the Horror Narrations Channels collective on YouTube.

The Horror Narration Channels community consists of YouTube channels dedicated to the art of narrating horror stories with a cadence and tone that adds to the tension of the unfolding plot of the story being told.

Many of the stories claim to be true stories sent in by fans.

Corpse Husband gained popularity among members of the Horror Narration Channels community due to his uniquely deep and raspy voice that projects an unsettling aura of sinister menace.

He is also known among members of the online community for his love for playing and streaming video games, such as Among Us.

He has also released his own original music, including E-girls are ruining my life, Agoraphobic, and White Tee.

His music is available on Spotify.

Corpse Husband is a recluse

Corpse Husband fueled speculation about his identity following a recent appearance on an interview.

During the recent interview with Anthony Padilla, he shared information about himself, including his lifestyle and personality.

He revealed that he is a recluse and that he has no social life. He also revealed that he suffers from multiple health issues, including GERD and social anxiety.

Earlier in June, he took to Twitter to complain that he was experiencing “nerve pain and chronic illness symptoms,” but he couldn’t go to physical therapy because he did not want to catch COVID-19.

Corpse Husband has revealed his identity to some YouTube friends

Corpse Husband also revealed during the interview with Padilla that he has revealed his identity to some of his friends and fellow YouTubers.

He revealed that Mykie (Lauren Mychal), a popular YouTube beauty guru and makeup artist, was the first YouTuber to see his face and meet him in person.

Mykie manages the YouTube channel Glam&Gore that has more than 4 million subscribers.

Will Corpse Husband reveal his face?

Recently some fans began circulating rumors on social media that Corpse Husband is planning to reveal his face. The rumors started after Corpse released a clip showing a scene from Dreamwork’s animated movie Shrek that he subtitled “When I face reveal.”

When I face reveal pic.twitter.com/bQKDwd7O2J — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) October 13, 2019

Fans also went wild with excitement when he recently released images of his hand on social media.

Meanwhile, debate, speculation, and rumor-mongering about Corpse Husband’s identity will continue until the internet sleuths track him down, or he decides to show his face on his own.