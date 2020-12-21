Halsey and Corpse Husband’s ‘flirty’ Twitter exchange sparks speculation frenzy

Corpse Husband and singer Halsey (Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) caused a stir among fans when the two struck up a brief conversation on Twitter earlier today.

Although the Twitter exchange was brief and straight to the point, it sent fans into a frenzy of speculation.

Some fans took to Twitter to claim that the two stars were openly flirting while others suggested that it could be the first hint of a budding romance between them.

The Twitter conversation between Halsey and Corpse Husband started when Halsey tweeted “Hello” at Corpse Husband.

Corpse Husband responded with an enigmatic “Exactly.”

“Ahhhh! You are deep voice no face human! hello!” Halsey tweeted back.

“Yes hello, I also have hand,” Corpse Husband responded.

Halsey then went on to say she wanted to play “Space Game” and asked if Corpse Husband would teach her.

“I want to play Space Game. But I do not know how. Teach?” Halsey tweeted.

“I’ll dm you,” Corpse Husband replied.

Fan react on Twitter

The brief interaction between Halsey and Corpse Husband sparked excited chatter on Twitter. Many Twitter users claimed they were flirting.

Halsey and YouTuber Corpse Husband are Tweeting at each other and their fans can’t handle it pic.twitter.com/TfUfT6jD86 — mel (@agorapovic) December 20, 2020

“Stop the Flirt!” one fan demanded.

“@halsey please don’t flirt with @Corpse_Husband he’s taken by @Sykkuno let my cute lil ship sail,” another tweeted in reference to a previous “flirty” conversation between Corpse Husband and the twitch-streamer Sykkuno.

Others tried to play matchmakers by suggesting that they should date. But others pushed back at Twitter users who accused the pair of flirting, saying they were only having a polite conversation.

Although many other Twitter users did not read any romantic intentions into the conversation, they were still excited about it.

Corpse Husband is a faceless YouTuber

Corpse Husband is a popular YouTuber who hides his identity.

He has a large following on multiple social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

As of this writing, he has 6.2 million subscribers on YouTube, 2 million followers on Twitter, and 2.7 million on Instagram.

He’s been gaining a lot of followers on social media lately. Monsters and Critics reported on October 29 that Corpse Husband had 3.67 million followers on YouTube, 985,000 followers on Twitter, and 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

These figures mean that he has doubled his social media following since we last reported on his numbers in October.

Corpse Husband joined Twitter in 2015. He started his online career as a horror narrator but he is also known for streaming video games, such as Among Us.

He is also a singer who has released his own original music. You can listen to his music on Spotify.

Who is Corpse Husband?

Corpse Husband continues to keep his identity secret. This has fueled a lot of speculation on social media. He recently sent his social media fans into a frenzy when he uploaded images of his left hand.

A user-generated profile page claims that he lives in San Diego, California, and that he is 23 years old (born August 8, 1997).

During an interview with YouTuber Anthony Padilla, he revealed he is a recluse and that he suffers from health issues, such as GERD and social anxiety.

He also revealed that aside from his personal friends, he has revealed his identity to the YouTube beauty guru Mykie (Lauren Mychal), who runs the YouTube channel Glam&Gore.