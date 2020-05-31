Paris Jackson and Halsey were among celebrities who joined Los Angeles protesters

Paris Jackson and singer Halsey (Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) were among celebrities who took to the streets in Los Angeles on Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Los Angeles City Mayor Eric Garcetti reacted to the civil unrest by calling for an overnight curfew.

George Floyd died on Monday after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes during an arrest. The death sparked off protests across the nation as people called for an end to police brutality.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Paris Jackson took to the streets to document the protests

Paris Jackson, who is the daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson, also took to Twitter on Saturday to post images of clashes between police and protesters on the streets of L.A.

The model and actress posted two photos showing her on the streets, along with comments calling for “peace and justice.” She also criticized people who stayed at home posting comments in support of the protesters but refused to take to the streets to join the protests.

“don’t tell me to sit this one out. especially if you’re in the comfort of your homes behind a screen. until you’re up there on the front lines with me, i will not respect your opinion.”

don’t tell me to sit this one out. especially if you’re in the comfort of your homes behind a screen. until you’re up there on the front lines with me, i will not respect your opinion. pic.twitter.com/PwA2l3DBaj — PK (@ParisJackson) May 31, 2020

In another tweet, Jackson responded to Twitter users who were criticizing her actions and comments urging protesters to be peaceful.

She insisted that she would not participate in the violence or condone it. She snapped back at her critics, saying that she, at least, joined other protesters on the streets while they stayed at home.

“i personally will not partake in violence, nor do i condone it. but at least i’m f**king here. some of y’all talking s**t as if you were actually there with us today when the fuzz (police) were shooting at us.”

i personally will not parttake in violence, nor do i condone it. but at least i’m fucking here. some of y’all talking shit as if you were actually there with us today when the fuzz were shooting at us. — PK (@ParisJackson) May 31, 2020

you do you, i’ll do me. peace is my way, it doesn’t have to be yours. but think about the type of person you come off as when you attack someone who’s advocating for peace. — PK (@ParisJackson) May 31, 2020

Singer Halsey also participated in the protests

Singer Halsey also joined protesters with her ex-boyfriend Yungblund. She also documented the events on social media. She tweeted that police fired rubber bullets and “shot, gassed + antagonized” protesters.

fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

She also denied rumors that she was arrested while participating in the protests.

I WAS NOT ARRESTED. Im safe. There were ppl I had to get to safety as many of them have VISAs. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke BUT MANY ARE NOT SAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY DONATE TO BAIL ORGS!!!

I AM CURRENTLY — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

Halsey offered an even more detailed account of events on the “frontlines” on her Instagram Story.

She claimed that protesters were peaceful but police opened fire on them and she was hit twice by pellets and shrapnel.

Several other celebs joined the protests

Other celebrities who were seen participating in the protests in Los Angeles included Anna Kendrick, Emily Ratajkowski, Jeremy Meeks (aka Hot Felon), Jaz Sinclair, and Ross Lynch, according to the Daily Mail.

Billie Eilish launched an attack on All Lives Matter Activists on Twitter

Billie Eilish took to her Instagram on Saturday to launch a lengthy, expletives-laden tirade against people who countered the controversial Black Lives Matter movement with the slogan All Lives Matter.

“I’ve been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately… If I hear one more white person say ‘All lives matter’ one more f**k**g time, I’m going to lose my f***ing mind.”

She then went on to offer a lengthy lecture on “white privilege,” and ended her outburst with the hashtag #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.