Halsey’s You Should Be Sad throws shade at G-Eazy after he cheated on her

Halsey dropped a new single, titled You Should Be Sad, on Friday. She also dropped a music video for the single, directed by Colin Tilley and produced by Jamee Ranta.
You Should Be Sad is Halsey’s latest single from her upcoming album Manic, set for release on January 17 under Capitol Records label.
Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, announced the release of You Should Be Sad and the music video in a series of tweets:
Halsey’s new single throws shade at ex-boyfriend G-Eazy
Halsey’s You Should Be Sad appears to reference her failed relationship with ex-boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy (Gerald Earl Gillum).
The music video shows the singer dancing while scantily clad in a bikini and cowboy hat. She sings about a broken relationship with an ex who was a drug addict and how she tried to help him, but he rejected her help.
She also sings that she is happy to end the relationship and that it is her ex who should be feeling sad about losing her.
Here are some of the lyrics via Genius website:
No, you’re not half the man you think that you are
And you can’t fill the hole inside of you with money, drugs, and cars
I’m so glad I never ever had a baby with you
‘Cause you can’t love nothing unless there’s something in it for you
[Chorus]
Oh, I feel so sorry, I feel so sad
I tried to help you, it just made you mad
And I had no warning about who you are
I’m just glad I made it out without breaking down
And then ran so fucking far
That you would never ever touch me again
Won’t see your alligator tears
‘Cause, no, I’ve had enough of them
The most petty and heartbreaking songs all come from country. I wrote YSBS on my living room floor on my guitar. Lots of time in Nashville too 🥰 https://t.co/MRqBD9aaNb
— h (@halsey) January 10, 2020
every song has its own identity! I’ve always said “the album changes its mind as often as I do.” https://t.co/4CNyBpYnrB
— h (@halsey) January 10, 2020
Halsey and rapper G-Eazy were first romantically linked in the summer of 2017. They dated on and of and finally split in October 2018.
Halsey first publicly hinted that she split with G-Eazy because he cheated on her multiple times during an appearance on SNL in February.
While singing her song Without Me, a handwritten statement, “I’m Sorry Ashley I cheated,” appeared in the background and fans interpreted it as a reference to G-Eazy.
Halsey later appeared to confirm the speculation when she tweeted that she had a “responsibility to not allow myself to be silenced by someone who has done me wrong.”
as an artist, I have a privilege to remain honest and write about what’s true to me.
as a woman, I have a responsibility to not allow myself to be silenced by someone who has done me wrong.
my truth will always come through in my art. death over silence, yo.
— h (@halsey) February 10, 2019
You Should Be Sad lyrics also references several female pop stars
The lyrics of You Should Be Sad also references several top female pop stars, including Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, and Shania Twain.
Xtina, Gaga, Carrie, and of course Shania, this was one loaded with nods to badass idols of mine. Had the vision to do a “before he cheats” but instead about after he does haha.
— h (@halsey) January 10, 2020
— h (@halsey) January 10, 2020
A scene in the music video shows Halsey wearing a leopard-print outfit. Many fans noted that the outfit was similar to the one Shania Twain wore in her That Don’t Impress Me Much video.
Fans react on Twitter
Twitter Fans have also been praising the singer and her new song.
Many fans also threw shade at G-Eazy. Some thanked the rapper for inspiring Halsey’s latest single.
Other tracks from Halsey’s upcoming Manic album, include Suga’s Interlude, Graveyard, Clementine, and Finally/Beautiful Stranger.
GRAVEYARD is out now.
my 3rd album “Manic” available for preorder now. i can’t wait to meet you. https://t.co/kytFngTmkv pic.twitter.com/KfxwLpv1UU
— h (@halsey) September 13, 2019
Halsey will appear on SNL with host Adam River on January 25. She starts the North American leg of her tour for Manic on June 2, with a concert at Seattle’s White River Amphitheater.
The tour will also take her to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Forest Hills Stadium in New York, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, according to Rolling Stone.