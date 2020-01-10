Halsey’s You Should Be Sad throws shade at G-Eazy after he cheated on her

Halsey dropped a new single, titled You Should Be Sad, on Friday. She also dropped a music video for the single, directed by Colin Tilley and produced by Jamee Ranta.

You Should Be Sad is Halsey’s latest single from her upcoming album Manic, set for release on January 17 under Capitol Records label.

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, announced the release of You Should Be Sad and the music video in a series of tweets:

Enjoy the music video below:

Halsey’s new single throws shade at ex-boyfriend G-Eazy

Halsey’s You Should Be Sad appears to reference her failed relationship with ex-boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy (Gerald Earl Gillum).

The music video shows the singer dancing while scantily clad in a bikini and cowboy hat. She sings about a broken relationship with an ex who was a drug addict and how she tried to help him, but he rejected her help.

She also sings that she is happy to end the relationship and that it is her ex who should be feeling sad about losing her.

Here are some of the lyrics via Genius website:

No, you’re not half the man you think that you are

And you can’t fill the hole inside of you with money, drugs, and cars

I’m so glad I never ever had a baby with you

‘Cause you can’t love nothing unless there’s something in it for you [Chorus]

Oh, I feel so sorry, I feel so sad

I tried to help you, it just made you mad

And I had no warning about who you are

I’m just glad I made it out without breaking down

And then ran so fucking far

That you would never ever touch me again

Won’t see your alligator tears

‘Cause, no, I’ve had enough of them

Halsey and rapper G-Eazy were first romantically linked in the summer of 2017. They dated on and of and finally split in October 2018.

Halsey first publicly hinted that she split with G-Eazy because he cheated on her multiple times during an appearance on SNL in February.

While singing her song Without Me, a handwritten statement, “I’m Sorry Ashley I cheated,” appeared in the background and fans interpreted it as a reference to G-Eazy.

Halsey later appeared to confirm the speculation when she tweeted that she had a “responsibility to not allow myself to be silenced by someone who has done me wrong.”

You Should Be Sad lyrics also references several female pop stars

The lyrics of You Should Be Sad also references several top female pop stars, including Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, and Shania Twain.

A scene in the music video shows Halsey wearing a leopard-print outfit. Many fans noted that the outfit was similar to the one Shania Twain wore in her That Don’t Impress Me Much video.

Fans react on Twitter

Twitter Fans have also been praising the singer and her new song.

Many fans also threw shade at G-Eazy. Some thanked the rapper for inspiring Halsey’s latest single.

Other tracks from Halsey’s upcoming Manic album, include Suga’s Interlude, Graveyard, Clementine, and Finally/Beautiful Stranger.

Halsey will appear on SNL with host Adam River on January 25. She starts the North American leg of her tour for Manic on June 2, with a concert at Seattle’s White River Amphitheater.

The tour will also take her to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Forest Hills Stadium in New York, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, according to Rolling Stone.