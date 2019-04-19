Michael Jackson’s estate says ongoing investigations will exonerate the late King of Pop

Michael Jackson’s estate has said that ongoing investigations into allegations made against the late King of Pop by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland will exonerate him.

Jackson’s children, Prince, Paris, and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) have also said that they are investigating the accusers and exploring their legal options.

Speaking on a panel hosted at the Harvard Institute of Politics, John Branca, the co-executor of Michael Jackson’s estate, said “people love Michael” and ongoing investigations into the Leaving Neverland accusations will make it OK for people to say once again that “I like Michael.”

“People love Michael. They love Michael’s music for sure,” Branca said. “And if the investigation is effective — which I think it will be — in showing that there is severe doubt about what may or may not have happened, we will be back to people feeling ‘It’s OK to say I like Michael.'”

Branca said that although Michael Jackson’s estate has been having problems since HBO released the documentary, he believed the problems and challenges won’t last for long.

A representative of Jackson children also revealed that Prince, Paris and Prince Michael Jackson II were investigating the accusers and considering legal action.

A source close to the family reportedly said that the three Jackson children were considering bringing lawsuits for emotional distress, misrepresentation, slander, and fraud against Robson and Safechuck.

“We’re also told that in the potential suit, Prince, 22, Paris, 21, and Blanket, 17, are not looking for money,” the source reportedly said, “but want Robson and Safechuck to accept responsibility and give an apology.”

“Any funds awarded will be given to charity,” the source added.

“The three children say that all they want is to preserve their father’s musical legacy,” the source continued. “They feel that the documentary was one-sided and the two men have made numerous claims that aren’t true.”

The comments by Jackson’s estate co-executor come amid outrage following accusations of sexual abuse against the late pop star by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in Dan Reed’s HBO documentary Leaving Neverland which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in January and on HBO in March.

Jackson’s estate has tried to cast doubt on the allegations and criticized the filmmakers for not talking to any of the members of Jackson’s family for the documentary film.

The estate claimed that by refusing to interview members of the Jackson family, the documentary failed to give a balanced view of things.

Attorneys for Robson and Safechuck reacted to Branca’s comments, saying he was only trying to defend his own financial interests.

“Their recent comments are just part and parcel of the same thing they’ve been doing for years,” attorney Vince Finaldi said, “which is protect the estate so they can continue to profit off of it.”