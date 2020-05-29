Steve Carell, Seth Rogen and Ben Schwartz among celebrities donating to bail out Minneapolis protesters

Actors Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, and Ben Schwartz are among celebrities who donated to bail out protesters arrested in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd during a police arrest.

Floyd, 46, died on Monday after a police officer knelt on his neck while arresting him.

A video clip surfaced online showing Floyd pleading with the officer that he couldn’t breathe before he died.

The video sparked outrage that led to protests. The protests later turned into rioting and looting in Minneapolis as people called for the arrest and prosecution of the officers involved in the death.

Police attempting to control the unrest spreading in the city arrested several protesters.

Steve Carell and Seth Rogen announced donations

Celebrities, including Steve Carell and Seth Rogen, responded by offering donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a non-profit organization that focuses on helping to bail out people from police custody.

The celebs came forward on Thursday after a Twitter user tweeted that they had donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and urged others to also donate. The call sparked a chain of responses, with several people tweeting that they had “matched” previous donations.

Celebrities, besides Steve Carell and Seth Rogen, who also tweeted that they had donated included Ben Schwartz and filmmaker Joshua Safdie.

Responding to the donations, the Minnesota Freedom Fund posted a message to their website that read:

“We are in awe of the support coming through right now. We are working with National Lawyers Guild and Legal Rights Center to help bails that are set.”

Some Twitter users criticized Carell and Rogen

However, some Twitter users criticized the celebs donating to bail out protesters, pointing to the ongoing violence, looting, and arson as reasons not to support the protesters.

The conservative radio talk show host Buck Sexton was one of Twitter users who criticized Carell and Rogen:

“#Minneapolis police precinct set on fire… While #Hollywood stars like @Sethrogen@SteveCare and @rejectedjokes make donations to bail out ‘peaceful protesters'”

Celebs have been voicing anger over Goerge Floyd’s death

Several celebs have publicly voiced their concern over the circumstances of Floyd’s death.

Beyonce posted a photo of George Floyd to her website with the caption:

“Rest in power George Floyd.”

Rapper Ice Cube (O’Shea Jackson) expressed anger and frustration over the incident.

On Thursday, he canceled a scheduled appearance on Good Morning America, citing the death of George Floyd as the reason.

“I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning.”

I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning. — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 28, 2020

I’m done talking. These people know right from wrong and they obviously don’t care. So what we talking about? https://t.co/vOQaKFdmxs — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 28, 2020

Other celebs who have protested Floyd’s death include LeBron James, John Boyega, Ciara, and Cardi B.