Ice Cube cancels morning show appearance, not feeling like saying good morning to America

Ice Cube was supposed to appear on the morning talk show Good Morning America today but canceled his appearance.

When he announced it to his fans, the actor said that he was not in the “mood to tell America, good morning.”

Ice Cube cancels morning show appearance

The reason for Ice Cube not wanting to say good morning to America was the current situation going down in Minneapolis right now.

Video hit online of an unarmed black man named George Floyd, pushed to the ground by a police officer. The officer appeared to drive his knee into the back of the neck of the man, who complained he couldn’t breathe.

In the video, the officer did not let up on the knee, and the man eventually lost consciousness. He later died at the hospital.

The police officers involved lost their jobs, but there have been no criminal charges filed against them at this time. This caused a massive protest to take place in Minneapolis, which ended with people looting stores. One video showed people looting a Target and stealing anything they could.

Ice Cube likely had no desire to talk about his upcoming movie, The High Note, after these incidents.

“I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning.”

Ice Cube continues to demand change

Ice Cube posted a drawing before the announcement, and the always outspoken rapper had no wish to debate the issue this morning.

Most kids are taught that Monsters are fake, but some kids know that Monsters are real… pic.twitter.com/17FLDeWtlm — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 27, 2020

A wolf in wolves clothing. The demons are among us. #Fightthecowards pic.twitter.com/UYw7zXNabQ — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 27, 2020

Remember, Ice Cube got his start in the band NWA where they were demanding justice in the ’80s.

The band became huge when they released the classic hit “F**k the Police,” a song he had to convince Dr. Dre to even record with the group.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, he admitted that the police start messing with African American kids when they are just nine and 10 years old. He said they would pull them off bikes, put their hoods on the cars, and just mess with them for no reason.

“You keep having these incidents, and the fear turns into resentment, frustration, and hatred.”

Ice Cube was scheduled to appear on Good Morning America to talk about his upcoming movie The High Note. The film is a 2020 comedy-drama starring Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis about a personal assistant to a famous singer who wants to be a music producer.

The High Note hits digitally on May 29, 2020.