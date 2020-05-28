John Boyega blasts racists in angry social media rant following death of George Floyd

John Boyega blasted racists in a series of social media posts that he made on Wednesday.

He didn’t stop there, though, as he also urged racist fans to stop watching his movies because he is sick of white-on-black violence.

The posts from Boyega on Twitter and Instagram were spurred on by his reaction to the death of 46-year-old George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police officers.

The Star Wars actor didn’t hold back when he joined protestors who had been calling for the arrest of the fired officers.

John Boyega gets vocal against racists

On his Twitter page, Boyega wrote simple, “I really f****ing hate racists.”

Earlier in the day, Boyega posted a message on Twitter that read: “This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.”

I really fucking hate racists. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

It was a pretty clear message, but he also went on Instagram to post a video where he clarified his points.

Below is a post he made in honor of George Floyd. In it, he called the death of Floyd “heartbreaking to hear.”

His full message reads: “So heartbreaking to hear about the continuous cycle of violence aimed at black people by racist cops. Murder charges only. #justiceforgeorgefloyd First post where I’ve had to turn off comments. Ain’t none of you getting the last word today. That’s that.”

John Boyega goes into detail on Instagram video

Below is text from the video that Boyega posted on Instagram. It contains a lot of curt and profane language that he felt was necessary to illustrate his point. And boy did he illustrate it.

“It’s very very important at this time that we ignore ignorance, and we ignore people that come through and try to make these stations what they’re not,” he added. “A black man was just murdered in cold blood, in the streets, Stateside, again, while saying that he can’t breathe.”

Boyega went on to say, “So I’ll say it again: F**k you racist white people. I said what I said. And if you don’t f***ing like it, go suck a d**k. Seriously. If you’re a fan of me and you support my work and you’re racist and you’re arguing with what I was saying, f**k off, you f***ing d***heads.”

George Floyd — the man that John Boyega is referencing in his social media posts — died after he was captured on video telling a police officer kneeling on his neck — as he was pinned to the ground during an arrest —that he couldn’t breathe. He was being detained as a suspect in a forgery investigation.