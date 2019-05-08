Whether they like it or not, it seems that the hip hop world really wants to pit Cardi B and Nicki Minaj against each other. After both of the female rappers wowed at the Met Gala earlier this week, the big question now is who is richer — Cardi B or Nicki Minaj?

While Cardi B has been very vocal about her love of money and all the things she has done to collect even more of it, it turns out that in the battle of who is richer, Nicki Minaj wins and not just by a little bit.

In fact, according to multiple sources, Nicki is more than 10 times richer than Cardi even though the last couple of years have seen the former Love & Hip Hop star shoot to the top of the charts and become an international superstar.

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Nicki Minaj has built herself an empire and is worth roughly $85 million. Meanwhile, the same site lists Cardi B’s net worth as $8 million, which is significantly less.

While Nicki Minaj is seemingly far richer than her counterpart Cardi B, it’s worth noting that Nicki has been in the business far longer, having signed her first recording contract in 2004 and having more released music than Cardi.

Nicki Minaj’s discography boasts four studio albums, three compilation albums and three mixtapes. Nicki’s music catalog also includes a whopping 71 songs where she has been featured. Ultimately, all of that music equates to quite a bit of dough!

In comparison, Cardi B has released one solo album, two mixtapes and 27 singles. Of those singles, 18 of them were songs where she was featured. Still, that’s not bad for an artist who has only recently started making hits.