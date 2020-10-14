Camila Cabello shows off her toned physique while stepping out to vote in West Hollywood

On Tuesday, Camila Cabello took time out of her busy schedule to perform her civic duty. She stepped out to vote in West Hollywood.

The 23-year-old Senorita singer stepped out from the passenger seat of a white SUV, looking fit and trim in a black sports bra and matching leggings. She also wore a pair of trendy-looking trainers.

She partially covered her belly with one hand as she stepped out from the car but then lowered it to show off her toned midriff.

Despite being dressed casually and makeup-free, the former Fifth Harmony member looked stunning in small gold hoop earrings. She did her hair in a messy bun.

After stepping out of the car, she put on a pair of dark sunglasses and a dark blue face mask with the word “Vote” written across it. Wearing the face mask with the word “Vote” upside down, Cabello went over to drop her vote in the designated box while her companion waited in the car.

Cabello later took to Instagram to encourage her fans to vote

Shortly after she cast her vote, the Never Be the Same singer took to Instagram to encourage her more than 50 million loyal followers to cast their votes.

Camila shared a photo that showed her posing with her arms outstretched beside the ballot box.

“IT’S RETURN YOUR BALLOT DAY! If you are choosing to vote by mail this election, complete your ballot and mail or drop it off ASAP,” she wrote. “Whether you’re using first-class postage, returning it to your local election office, nearest polling location, or designated ballot dropbox, don’t wait!! Make sure your vote is counted!!”

She also provided a checklist of things that voters need to do to ensure that their votes get counted, such as using the correct ink color and making sure that signatures on the ballot match those on state files.

Her Instagram photo received more than 2.7 million views. Many of her fans praised her effort to get people out to vote.

Cabello has been campaigning to encourage people to vote

Camila Cabello has been active on social media lately, campaigning to encourage people to participate in the general election.

She took to Instagram on September 22 to help raise awareness about National Voter Registration Day.

“It’s National Voter Registration Day in America! 42 days left until the most important election of our lives,” she wrote on Instagram.

Cabello released her latest album in December

Cabello released her second studio album, Romance, in December 2019. The album includes many of her recent singles, including Senorita (featuring her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes).

Cabello and Mendes gave a steamy performance of Senorita at the 2019 MTV Music Awards.