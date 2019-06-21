Senorita music video by Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello is the Song of Summer 2019

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello and Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes dropped a new sexy music video for their latest collaborative single Señorita on Friday.

In the steamy music video for the mid-tempo, Latin-flavored song, Cabello, 22, plays the role of a waitress who meets a young man, played by 20-year-old Mendes.

Mendes, looking suave in a leather jacket, arrives on his motorcycle at the roadside diner where Cabello works as a waitress. He enters the diner and sits at a table, and although Cabello plays it cool and coy, the chemistry between them is undeniable.

We then see them dancing at a club and showing off some sensuous Latin moves. They ride off on Mendes’ motorbike and hook up at a motel room, but it seems they can’t stay together because of other commitments.

I love it when you call me señorita / I wish I could pretend I didn’t need you/ But every touch is ooh la la la / It’s true, la la la / Oh, I should be running / Oh, you keep me coming for you.

This is not the first time that Cabello and Mendes have collaborated. The pair got together for the first time in 2015 for their hit single I Know What You Did Last Summer, which was one of the tracks on Mendes’ debut album, Handwritten.

Although fans are agog with rumors and speculation that Cabello and Mendes are in a relationship, the two stars have denied it in the past, saying they are only friends. Camilla is in a relationship with relationship expert and writer Matthew Hussey.

Camila and Matthew met in September 2017 and officially started dating in February 2018.

During a live chat with fans on YouTube before the video was released on Thursday, Cabello said the love scenes in their new video were awkward to shoot.

“The whole music video was funny because we were both really nervous,” she said, “I had to drink a lot of wine!”

“The whole music video was funny because we were both really nervous, I had to drink a lot of wine!!!” — Camila answering fan questions about #Señorita on YouTube pic.twitter.com/mbDvgknkgn — Camila Cabello News (@CCabelloNews) June 21, 2019

Cabello and Mendes first teased their new single on Twitter and Instagram last December as a sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer. They posted a black-and-white photo showing them sitting together on the floor. Camila holds a guitar and Mendes sits with his back to the camera in the photo captioned Canadian fury + Latin sass.

Cabello and Mendes later confirmed speculation that the post was meant to tease that a new collaboration was on the way.

Cabello asked commented “IKWYDLS part 2????” and responded, “IKWYDLS PART 2!!!!”

Canadian fury + Latin sass pic.twitter.com/uCHnorOCTP — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 5, 2018

She also revealed during the YouTube session that they had been working on their latest project since late last year and recorded the song in April.

“Actually its been a long time coming,” she said. “We really felt like it was the right time about two months ago.”

Mendes is currently on a self-titled tour that launched in March in Europe. The tour will take him through North America, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, and South America.

Cabello is working on her second solo album following the success of her first self-titled album Camila, released in 2018.