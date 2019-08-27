Watch Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ steamy performance of Senorita at 2019 VMAs

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes took to the stage to deliver a steamy performance on Monday night at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. While the duo performed their romantic hit single Señorita they got very close to each other and came close to kissing on stage.

The chemistry between Cabello and Mendes, who are widely rumored to be a relationship, was undeniable and the audience was mesmerized by their performance. But everyone was disappointed when they avoided touching lips.

During their sexy performance, members of the audience, including celebs Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift, and Bebe Rexha, were excitedly watching as many were waiting for Cabello and Mendes to kiss on stage as a way of publicly confirming speculation that are in a relationship.

Many in the audience actually thought they were going to kiss during the moments they came very close. And during the final moments of the performance, when it dawned on everyone that they weren’t going to kiss, after all, some audience members raised their voices and began urging them to kiss and “make out” on stage.

Jonas and wife Turner were visibly excited and did not hide their disappointment after the singers came close to locking lips but instead rubbed noses.

Jonas later took to Twitter to announce he was still waiting for “that kiss.”

#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho 👀 @Camila_Cabello @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/0dBpbiBFa5 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 27, 2019

Other fans on social media clearly shared Jonas’s feelings.

It’s like watching a bunch of people watch their team lose the Super Bowl 😂😂😂 #Senorita #VMAs https://t.co/WE77ocOafr — Morgan M. Evans (@themizfactor) August 27, 2019

Whoever advised Calima and Shwan not to kiss should get fired. Bro they would’ve secured that #1 on the charts for the next few weeks. #VMAs #Senorita — 𝖖𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 (@sspacecowboyy) August 27, 2019

I think everyone needs to go take a cold shower after that @ShawnMendes and @Camila_Cabello performance of #Senorita at the #VMAs — Mrs. Brooks™ (@MrsMode337) August 27, 2019

Hate to break it to you but it was all staged and rehearsed. I’m positive those almost kiss moments were strategically placed to tease viewers even tho they had no intention of really kissing during the performance — cule4eva (@cule4eva) August 27, 2019

After they left the stage to take their seats, Mendes, 21, and Cabello, 22, continued cozying up to each other. The romantic spark between them was there for everyone to see.

In 2015, Cabello and Mendes released their collaborative song I know What You Did Last Summer. The song was one of the tracks on Mendes’ debut album, Handwritten. They released Señorita in June. The chemistry the two evinced in the video for Señorita reignited speculation that they were in a romantic relationship.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have since been seen together multiple times holding hands and kissing but so far, they have not confirmed they are in a romantic relationship.