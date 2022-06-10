Britney Spears married Sam Asghari in fairytale wedding with small group of friends in attendance

Britney Spears and Sam Ashgari got married in a beautiful ceremony her California home. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Britney Spears is a married woman!

The pop legend, 40, exchanged vows with her partner of five years Sam Asghari, 28, on Thursday evening at her 12,464-square-foot home in California. Britney and Sam met on the set of her music video Slumber Party in October 2016. They then began dating and got engaged in September 2021.

Britney Spears’ wedding had a star-studded guest list

Britney Spears got married in front of a small group of friends yesterday.

Confirming the news, Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen told People Magazine: “I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

Britney opted for a Versace bridal gown to celebrate her big day. Britney’s gown had an off-the-shoulder sleeve and a leg slit and was designed by her friend and fashion designer Donatella Versace.

As well as Donatella, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Madonna were reportedly present for the occasion which had around 60 guests.

Whilst Britney’s brother Bryan was also said to be present, but her parents and sister Jamie Lynn were not. Neither were her two sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, she had with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

According to E! News, Britney walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love.

She also wore Charlotte Tilbury makeup and jewelry from Stephanie Gottlieb.

A Cinderella carriage was spotted on the compound, as well as a Camarillo White Horse.

At the reception, guests got to enjoy Kobe beef sliders and Ahi tuna tartare as appetizers, as well as main dishes like “a duet of spice rubbed, grilled and sliced flank steak.”

Desert included succulent dishes such as molten chocolate cake and pannacotta with berry compote.

Britney and Sam were then spotted leaving their wedding in a white limo that had the words “Just Married” at the back.

Last month, Britney revealed that the couple had suffered a miscarriage of what would have been their first child together.

Britney Spears’ ex-husband tried to crash the event

Although the day turned out to be a time of joy, things could have gone left as Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander filmed himself trespassing into her home so he could crash the wedding.

Jason and Britney were married for 55 hours after a quick ceremony in 2004 in Las Vegas, but their marriage was later annulled.

Thankfully, the wedding had not started yet, but Jason was able to film inside Britney’s home, as well as where the ceremony was set to take place.

Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh said in a statement: “He was able to find his way onto the property and was confronted by security.”

Jason has been charged with four offenses which include one count of misdemeanor trespassing, one count of misdemeanor vandalism and two counts of misdemeanor battery.