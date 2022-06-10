Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Allen Alexander crashed her wedding

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Allen Alexander attempted to crash her wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are finally tying the knot Thursday after years together while she was still under conservatorship. Now that the 40-year-old Princess of Pop is free, the two can finally be wed.

The couple initially planned to be wed after Britney had their baby, but the couple announced that they had unfortunately lost the baby. Aside from Britney’s pregnancy, their lawyers were still discussing their prenuptial agreement.

Now that Britney is finally prepared to celebrate the happiest day of her life after years and recent weeks of setbacks and loss, her ex-husband of two days, Jason Alexander, planned to crash the …Baby One More Time singer’s wedding.

Jason Alexander crashed Britney Spears’ wedding, immediately apprehended

Britney’s ex Jason tried to crash the wedding at Britney’s home in Thousand Oaks, CA, but TMZ reports he was restrained by security before the police showed up.

He attempted to document his wedding crashing by going live on his Instagram account. He insisted to security that he had been invited to the wedding, but shortly threatened to crash it when they weren’t letting him in. His phone stopped recording shortly after a physical struggle began.

Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart confirmed to Page Six, “Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested. I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and good work.” He added that they are looking to prosecute Jason “to the fullest extent of the law.”

Jason has a history of supporting Britney through her conservatorship, but also a creepy history of lurking around the homes of the Spears family, and his Instagram profile seems to be largely dedicated to the pop singer.

He has a history of stalking and has been arrested for violating an order of protection and stalking an unidentified woman last winter.

Who is Jason Allen Alexander?

Jason was born in October 1981 and is known as being a long-term childhood friend of Britney’s. The Sun reports the two grew up in Kentwood, Louisiana together.

Though little is known about Jason’s personal life such as his career or other details, he has one famous marriage and divorce on the books.

In 2004, when both of them were 22, Britney and Jason got married in Las Vegas on January 3 and remained married for 55 hours before their marriage was annulled on Monday, January 5.