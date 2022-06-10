Britney Spears takes aim at Kelly Clarkson, hasn’t forgot criticism after 2007 breakdown

Britney Spears has responded to comments made by Kelly Clarkson in 2007. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia/ImagePressAgency

Britney Spears has proven that she doesn’t easily forgive or forget criticism as she took aim at American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson for comments made 15 years ago.

Spears took to social media this week in an apparent clap back to comments made about her personal life by Clarkson in an interview in 2007. Spears also implied that she had been bullied.

Back in 2007, the 40-year-old Spears’ career was at its height as she released Blackout; however, it was around this time, following her split from Kevin Federline, that she began to have some personal issues that led to a very public breakdown. Spears was placed in a conservatorship the following year, which was only brought to a close last fall.

In an interview back in 2007, Kelly Clarkson was asked about Britney and her various problems, to which she responded: “Man, but wouldn’t it be funny if she’s just totally screwing with everyone?”

Kelly continued: “Cause it’d be real funny if she were like, ‘just kidding!’ I mean, think about it. She’s done no press for her album, which I love, by the way… She’s done no press, just gets so much press off all this other stuff.”

Britney Spears took aim at Kelly Clarkson in Instagram post

Now, it appears that Spears has a long memory because this week, she posted a video to Instagram of herself dancing in a green dress to Mine by Bazzi. She played an excerpt from Clarkson’s interview, and according to Buzzfeed, she wrote: “I don’t forget’… don’t you just wish she would say she’s kidding ???”

She added: “Clarkson … in a world where bullying has been heartbreaking, I’ve had my share …. Can we get an AWW ??? Psss … I’m not kidding … play on friends, play on !!!”

Britney appears to have since removed the caption but left the video of her dancing to Bazzi.

Interviewer defends Kelly Clarkson in Britney Spears spat

Bert Weiss, who conducted the interview with Clarkson, has since leaped to the American Idol’s defense, pointing out that she said she “loved” Britney’s album and also said she’s been “super cool” towards her. Weiss also said that the interview clips were taken out of context, and he posted a link to the full interview on Instagram.

In a tweet discussing the interview, Weiss explained that he had asked Clarkson about Spears because that was what the world was talking about in 2007. He added: “Kelly handled it with grace.”

Kelly Clarkson has not yet responded to the controversy.

According to Hollywood Life, in 2007, Spears faced criticism following a spat of strange behavior; she hit a paparazzi with an umbrella, shaved her head, and was caught driving with her young son on her lap.