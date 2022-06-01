Kelly Clarkson reveals why she won’t be on The Voice next season

Kelly Clarkson on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice announced its coaches for the next season, and shockingly Kelly Clarkson was not part of the lineup.

Kelly had just won again last season with Girl Named Tom, making her the only person to have a 50 percent winning percentage. However, she won’t be back with Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani replacing Kelly and Ariana Grande.

While several fans were upset and threatened to quit watching The Voice if Kelly wasn’t back, the choice might have been Kelly’s and she shouldn’t be forced to feel like she had to return if she didn’t want to.

Kelly Clarkson reveals this summer’s plans

According to a recent interview with E! Red Carpet & Award Shows‘ Elise Edwards, Kelly Clarkson said she hasn’t had a summer off since she was 16 years old.

That changes this summer.

Kelly just finalized her divorce and wants to spend some quality time with her kids over the summer.

“It’s one of those things, I was like, I feel bad ’cause things come up, but, at some point, you know you just gotta be able to like set the dates and say, ‘nothing will interfere with this time,’” Kelly explained.

“It’s precious, and especially for a single working mom, like it’s exhausting, you go to work and you come home, and you’re constantly on, like doing something, and it’s nice, you know, I’m just gonna have time with my kids out on my ranch in Montana and we’re just gonna be doing nothing.”

For Kelly Clarkson, spending time with her kids right now is more important than returning to the reality singing competition, even if it makes fans mad. Kelly also said that if fans are mad about her taking a break, she will just take it.

Kelly Clarkson still has big plans coming soon

For Kelly Clarkson fans who will miss her on The Voice, she said she still has some plans coming soon.

First of all, her talk show – The Kelly Clarkson Show – will replace Ellen DeGeneres’s show as the top of the mountain when Ellen wraps things up this year. Kelly might just be trying to get some quiet time before that change happens.

Also, Kelly said she has a new project coming that she hasn’t announced yet when it comes to her music. She has a big concert coming up in October to recognize teachers in America as well.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to NBC in late 2022.