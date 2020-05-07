Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter did NOT ask if she could call Jennifer Aniston “mummy”

Rumors have been spreading like wildfire in recent weeks that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh, wants to call Friends star Jennifer Aniston “mummy.”

It all stems from the fact Jen seems to have reconnected with and is spending a lot more time with her former husband ever since the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star and Angelina Jolie divorced in 2019.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005 and were considered one of Hollywood’s hottest couples.

The Shiloh rumor started at the beginning of April when New Idea Magazine published an article where they reported the blossoming friendship between Jennifer and 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

A source allegedly told New Idea that “Shiloh has been spending a lot of time with Jen in recent weeks, and they really have developed a very special bond now. Shiloh even asked Brad if she could call Jen, ‘mummy.'”

Rumor Brad’s daughter called Jen mummy is “fabrication”

However, Aniston’s representative has now stepped up and told the UK’s Express that, “this is just another complete fabrication and has no relationship to reality.”

Various outlets reported in March that Angelina Jolie, who filed for sole custody of their children, has banned Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and Knox and Vivienne, both 11, from spending time with Jennifer Aniston.

Brad and Jolie have at times seemed willing to compromise over their children. Jolie has committed to living in Los Angeles so Brad can have easy access to his children.

However, Jolie (44) is also allegedly furious that Brad (56) and Jennifer (51) have been seeing so much of each other recently.

Rumors spread after Jennifer and Brad were spotted looking adoringly at each other at the SAG Awards back in January, leading many fans to speculate as to whether a reunion of what was once Hollywood’s hottest celebrity couple was on the cards.

Could one of the most highly publicized breakups of all time be reversed?

Will Brad Pitt and Jennifer get back together?

At the time, Jennifer told ET that the rumors of her and Brad getting back together were “hysterical.”

She added, “but what else are they going to talk about?”

However, rumors were far from dampened; quite the contrary, in fact, when the news that Brad and Jen were planning a possible secret jaunt to Cabo, Mexico hit the headlines.

Brad Pitt has also been linked to a third woman.

Actress Ali Shawkat, whose best known for appearing in State of Grace and Arrested Development, has allegedly been getting close with the Fight Club star.

The pair are rumored to be quarantining together in Los Angeles.