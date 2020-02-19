Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt ‘excited’ for hushed-up holiday to Mexico and ‘quality time’, according to report

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Jennifer Aniston survived one of the most highly publicized breakups in the celebrity romance world, with Brad Pitt splitting from the Friends’ actress to romance Angelina Jolie.

Through the years, Jennifer and Brad have each survived other romances and breakups. The actor even became, with Jolie, the father of six kids, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

But somehow, Aniston and Pitt have never gotten over each other.

Now, in the wake of Jennifer and Brad reuniting at various events and discussing each other in fond terms, rumors are soaring that Aniston and Pitt are planning a secret getaway to celebrate the actor’s recent 2020 Oscars win.

They also reportedly have a plan to enjoy some “quality time.”

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt plan for ‘quality time’?

Brad recently took home an Oscar for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Although Jennifer wasn’t waiting backstage to cheer for him, she reportedly agreed to a different (and much more private) way for the two to celebrate his win.

With paparazzi showing up uninvited around the world (just ask Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for details), Pitt and Aniston will have to go to some lengths to keep their rumored plans for a getaway a secret.

But the former husband and wife are determined to do just that, as insiders told Heat magazine.

Following Brad winning the Oscar, Pitt and Aniston are ready to celebrate in private.

One of the sources revealed that Jennifer and Brad had a Close Encounter of the Brief Kind at an Oscars’ after-party. The Friends actress and her ex-husband “avoided any PDAs” there, added the source.

However, Aniston and Pitt “have plans for some quality time together at an exclusive L.A. hotel, the San Vicente Bungalows,” said the insider.

“It’s the only place outside of their homes where they can be guaranteed anonymity as guests are forced to check in their phones on arrival.”

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston ready for hush-hush holiday in Mexico?

Additionally, the two are planning a vacation “to Cabo in Mexico – where they can sunbathe and enjoy lavish dinners,” added the source.

And as Jennifer and Brad reportedly figure out the details, both are “excited about spending time together now the madness of awards season is over, and Jen is feeling so happy that Brad is back as Hollywood’s top star.”

Although Aniston wasn’t seen in the audience when Pitt won his Oscars, that doesn’t mean she was ignoring the occasion, according to one of the insiders.

“She watched the Oscars at a private party and was beaming with pride when he won,” said the source.

Now, as the two reportedly plan their vacation, “they’re both excited about spending time together. They’re delighted that they’re back to being a huge part of each other’s lives again.”