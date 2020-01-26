Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie unite in business and supporting gender fluid Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Brad Pitt recently reunited with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston amid ongoing strife with his second ex-wife Angelina Jolie. But neither factor seems to have impacted two areas on which Pitt and Jolie have united — support for the gender fluid teen, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and making their own brand of champagne in a business venture.

Angelina and Brad share six kids. Three are biological children (twins Vivienne and Knox as well as Shiloh Jolie-Pitt) and three are adopted (Maddox, Pax, and Zahara).

Ever since the dramatic split that made headlines around the world and, in some cases, dragged Jennifer Aniston into it (example: “Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt split: Somewhere, Jennifer Aniston is smiling”), it’s Jolie rather than Pitt who has been seen with the kids.

And at every red carpet event, Angelina has allowed Shiloh to express herself in gender neutral styles. Those fashion choices highlight what Jolie as well as Pitt has said about the former couple’s oldest biological child.

Angelina Jolie calls Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s gender fluid style ‘fascinating’

Both Angelina and Brad have talked about their children throughout the years. And despite their differences now, Jolie and Pitt have united in showing their support for their gender fluid child, now a teen, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

Back in 2010, when Shiloh was just 4-years-old, Angelina told Reuters that she considered her child’s style choices to be “fascinating.”

At the time, the youngster had been seen attired in clothing typically associated with boys, from neckties to jackets, resulting in “tomboy” adjectives.

“I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not,” said Jolie in defense of those fashion choices. “I think that is just bad parenting.”

Angelina also asserted that it is important to avoid judging children’s choices.

“Children should be allowed to express themselves in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them because it is an important part of their growth,” asserted the actress. “Society always has something to learn when it comes to the way we judge each other, label each other.”

Brad Pitt reveals history of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt being called ‘John’

In a 2008 interview, Brad told Oprah Winfrey that Shiloh “only wants to be called John,” according to E News.

Pitt shared that both he and Jolie followed through.

“So we’ve got to call her John,” summed up the actor, describing a typical conversation with the then-2-year-old ‘

“Shi, do you want…’ ‘John. I’m John.’ And then I’ll say, ‘John, would you like some orange juice?’ And she goes, ‘No!’ So, you know, it’s just that kind of stuff that’s cute to parents and it’s probably really obnoxious to other people,” revealed Brad.

When Amber Rose posted an Instagram pic about Shiloh wearing a suit to the Unbroken film premiere, however, the caption resulted in controversy for the model.

“How gorgeous is John Jolie Pitt?! Born into the perfect family for him. #TransKids #LoveurKidsNoMatterWhat#Support,” wrote Rose.

However, Amber eventually deleted the Instagram.

Although Brad and Angelina have supported the style choices of Shiloh through the years, neither has used the term “transkids” as in Rose’s caption.

Angelina Jolie explains Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s ‘Montenegro style’ and fondness for ‘boys’ everything’ attire

Jolie also has clarified that she and Pitt “feel” that Shiloh “has Montenegro style.”

Elaborating on what that means, Angelina explained that Shiloh “likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits. So it’s a suit with a tie and a jacket and slacks, or a tracksuit.”

Jolie added in the 2010 interview that her child “likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

Red carpet events through the years have shown that Angelina has allowed Shiloh to continue to choose her own attire, with the now-teen looking dapper in suits.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie surprise with united business venture

But it’s not just on style choices for their kids that Brad and Angelina have united.

Bring on the champagne (literally).

The split is still on, with custody negotiations continuing, but Pitt and Jolie have somehow managed to keep partnering on the Cotes de Provence wine estate, reported PopSugar.

Although Brad and Angelina no longer use Chateau Miraval as their summer residence, the estate is alive and well through a united ownership agreement with the Chateau de Beaucastel winery.

Marc Perrin has succeeded in increasing wine production to expand the champagne operations. That has resulted in a new Rosé Champagne.

“We will create the only Champagne house which only makes Rosé,” declared Perrin. “We’re feeling confident Miraval’s new marriage of talents can make it work.”

Even though the marriage of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston as well as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie didn’t survive, it’s good to know that someone is confident about marriage.