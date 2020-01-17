Jennifer Aniston reportedly on Hollywood’s latest diet trend before Brad Pitt reunion at SAG Awards

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have a long history in the spotlight. From the days when they were the golden couple to the headline-making divorce to Jennifer’s photographed delight as Brad recently won a Golden Globe award, fans have watched and speculated about the possibility that they could someday be more than friends.

Now the Friends actress is rumored to be prepping for the upcoming Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, which Pitt also plans to attend, by going on a hot new Hollywood diet, according to the Sun.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt took spotlight at Golden Globes: What will happen at SAG show?

The Golden Globes Awards show turned the spotlight on Brad and Jennifer once more. Pitt described Aniston as his “good friend.” In turn, Jennifer was seen applauding Brad as he earned the Best Supporting Actor award.

But that may have just been the lead-in to the potential for a reunion at the upcoming SAG Awards.

Brad will be in the running for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. Jennifer will be vying for a win in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category.

As The Morning Show star awaits the SAG Awards, she is rumored to be dieting ahead of her possible reunion with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.

Jennifer Aniston reportedly on Hollywood’s newest diet trend before SAG Awards

Aniston is rumored to be on a new Hollywood diet, per the Sun. The food plan limits total daily calories to 800, focusing on weight loss as the goal.

In addition to hibiscus tea, the ProLon diet (created by Dr. Valter Longo Ph.D.) features seaweed crackers, nut bars, and soup. It’s a five-day plan priced at around $293.

Where’s the evidence that Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt reunited?

The Sun claimed that following the Golden Globes, Jennifer and Brad went to two after-parties. They did not leave either party as a couple.

When Aniston held a Christmas party, Pitt attended (although he didn’t make an appearance in her Instagram photo of the holiday bash).

Brad reportedly stayed for four hours at the get-together, not leaving until 11 pm.

For fans longing to see Pitt and Aniston reunite in public, will the SAG Awards fulfill that romantic dream? Will Brad Pitt quote Ross from Friends and declare, “We were on a break!”?

We can only hope.