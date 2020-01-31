Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie talk kids, custody update amid Jennifer Aniston reunion

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shocked the world with the news of their split, and as the seemingly endless headlines about the couple faded, the custody battle over their six kids went on and on.

In the wake of Pitt’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) reunion with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, questions arose again about Pitt and Jolie’s custody battle.

Pitt’s most recent red carpet interviews, combined with his acceptance speeches, offered some clues, as did Jolie’s interviews since their split.

Brad Pitt boasts about ‘lovely kids’ on red carpet

Pitt, in general, doesn’t discuss his kids. But the 56-year-old actor made an exception to that rule in a recent red carpet interview, according to the Mercury News.

Pitt trotted along the red carpet before the recent Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards show. He was in an upbeat mood, describing the day as “beautiful” and declaring that those in Los Angeles “got it really good.”

Then Pitt decided to list all the ways in which he is a lucky guy.

“I got friends, I got lovely kids, I like my coffee, I like my dogs,” summed up the actor.

Jolie’s ex then took home the Best Supporting Actor award at the SAG Awards for his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood role. Add that to his highly photographed reunion with Aniston backstage, and Pitt may want to expand that gratitude list.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Attended the Same SAG After-Party Following Their Reunion https://t.co/KJCjVdlmWN — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) January 24, 2020

Angelina Jolie talks about the six kids and custody she shares with Brad Pitt

It’s not just Pitt who has mentioned his kids recently.

Jolie and Pitt have a total of six children, including 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the couple’s first biological child, who recently became a teen.

Jolie recently discussed her children and touched on the custody agreement status in a Harper’s Bazaar interview.

Praising her kids for how they have contributed to her life, the actress noted that her children “know” her “true self.” She feels that “they have helped me to find it again and to embrace it.”

Looking over what has happened in their young lives, Jolie admitted that the kids “have been through a lot.” She touched on how the custody arrangement has affected her, noting,

“I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.”

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie custody specifics? It’s complicated

As for more details on the custody deal, the agreement requires that Jolie and the children reside in Los Angeles, according to the Mercury News.

The plan reportedly provides specifics on how Pitt will spend more time with the kids in different stages. Those details were a compromise, with Pitt aiming for a 50/50 arrangement, reports the publication.

Both Jolie and Pitt have been careful about what they have said about the arrangement. In his Golden Globes acceptance speech recently, Pitt notably did not mention his kids while thanking those who helped him, pointed out Cosmo.

An insider quoted by the magazine explained that Pitt “knows simply acknowledging his children in a speech could attract unwanted attention” for the kids. However, he reportedly continues to see the children regularly.

And the famous actor also keeps his sense of humor, joking that he is “like, trash-mag fodder…because of my disaster of a personal life, probably.”

Memo to Brad Pitt: We’re hoping you don’t include that recent reunion backstage with Jennifer Aniston as part of your personal life “disaster!”