Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston top five renewed romance rumors include secret dates, Angelina Jolie, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston fulfilled some romance lovers’ dreams when a photographer captured the two holding hands after the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

Even before, rumors were soaring that Brad (who had once upon a time in Hollywood dumped Jen for Angelina Jolie before getting dumped himself by Jolie) and Jennifer had renewed their romance.

From wedding dreams to the kids to Angelina herself, we’ve got the top five rumors about Pitt and Aniston here, from strange to sweet to surreal.

Rumor 1: Jennifer Aniston renews Angelina Jolie feud

Jennifer Aniston, 50, and Angelina Jolie, 44, allegedly were feuding over 56-year-old Brad Pitt at one point, and that feud has been “reignited,” according to Radar Online.

A supposed insider told the publication that Jennifer was “taunting” Angelina about the “magical” connection Aniston has with their shared ex-husband Brad.

“She’s bragging that Brad is so much happier now he’s away from Angie’s miserable clutches and how she – Jen – was the one who encouraged him to break free in the first place,” claimed the source.

However, that’s a direct contradiction of reports that Brad has only now apologized to Jennifer (see rumor 4 below), and we’re labeling this one the “strangest” rumor.

Rumor 2: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston orchestrated that behind-the-scenes SAG hand-holding moment

That supposedly spontaneous moment backstage when Brad and Jennifer were captured holding hands at their highly anticipated SAG awards reunion after each had won an award? Not so fast when it comes to spontaneous, an insider told New Idea.

“They wanted to send a clear message to the world: They love each other very deeply, this new connection they share is growing stronger all the time, and they want the world to know their friendship isn’t going anywhere,” claimed the source.

Moreover, the insider described that hand-holding moment as a “planned” strategy documented through a “semi-organized photo opportunity” that “unfolded like clockwork” after both Jennifer and Brad went without dates to the SAG Awards.

Aniston even documented her solo arrival on her recently created Instagram account.

As for who allegedly took the lead? The source named “Jen’s team” as the leader of the plan, describing Brad as ” happy to go along with it and let her call the shots.” Aniston’s team supposedly alerted photographers to be “in position for when Brad and Jen walked into the room to greet each other.”

Rumor 3: Brad Pitt and teen Shiloh Jolie-Pitt are moving in with Jennifer Aniston

Some rumors are stranger than others. Take the one about Brad and one of his kids, for example.

Woman’s Day via Gossip Cop claimed that Pitt’s and Aniston’s friends had seen moving vans outside her home, and those friends (who apparently value a good gossip with a tabloid more than respecting privacy) insisted that Jennifer took Pitt and his teen Shiloh into her home.

Brad and Angelina have six kids, three biological offspring (Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox) and three adopted (Zahara, Pax and Maddox). But it’s gender-fluid teen Shiloh Jolie-Pitt who has garnered much of the attention and is now featured in one of the oddest rumors.

“Brad knew they’d get along famously and made a conscious effort to have them spend time together,” claimed the insider. “She’s asked Brad if she can call Jen ‘mom’ – it moved Brad to tears.”

And this one wins the (unofficial) most surreal rumor award, with Gossip Cop doing a reality check and reporting that none of this is true.

Rumor 4: Brad Pitt (finally) apologizes to Jennifer Aniston

In a direct contradiction to rumor one and three above, Pitt only now has apologized to Aniston for “many things,” yet another unnamed insider told ET.

This source followed up on the fact that Brad and Jennifer haven’t even been photographed in public together for more than 10 years. And that dramatic backstage reunion at the SAG Awards, labeled “sweetest” by Vogue, took place in part because Pitt has finally made amends with Aniston, according to the insider.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had the sweetest reunion at the #SAGAwards: https://t.co/NcB9RY3n3a pic.twitter.com/BR9BG9kqbx — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 20, 2020

“Brad is completely sober now and is in such a different place than he was when they were together,” stated the source.

Describing Pitt as “truly an introspective guy who has worked hard on himself,” the insider added that the actor “has apologized to her for many things he felt were his issues in their relationship. He truly takes ownership for his mistakes and that has changed their relationship with each other today.”

Put this rumor in the “sweetest” (and most believable) category.

Rumor 5: Jennifer Aniston either wants Brad Pitt to be happy but isn’t dating him OR the duo are enjoying secret dates

And here’s a report that covers every rumor via the Sun.

Jennifer Aniston, according to the publication, either:

is enjoying secret dates with Brad Pitt, or

wants him to be happy but isn’t dating him.

Quoting a matchmaker who insists that the SAG backstage reunion shows their “emotional reckoning,” the publication cited sources who described Jennifer as desiring Brad to be happy but not going on dates with him.

The same publication quoted insiders as claiming that Aniston and Pitt have “reignited their romance” following supposedly secret dates.

“She has forgiven him for everything,” summed up an insider.