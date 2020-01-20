Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s cozy relationship at the SAG awards explained

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Last night’s SAG Awards sent the internet’s rumor mill into full swing as former married couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were pictured getting very cozy with each other backstage.

It’s left many us wondering if we are time traveling back to 2003? Are we going to see Hollywood royalty as a couple once again?

Both Aniston and Pitt were busy at this year’s awards; Aniston won Outstanding Performance by A Female Actor in a Drama for The Morning Show, whereas Pitt picked up the gong for Outstanding Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

However, it was the behavior of the stars backstage that got tongues wagging. First, Pitt was seen intensely watching Aniston’s acceptance speech in a way that could be described as lovingly. The former spouses were then spotted embracing, holding hands, and gazing adoringly at each other. Scandalous!

Aniston and Pitt divorced in 2005, but could we be about to see a reunion that could be the plotline to the cheesiest romcom? Apparently and sadly not, the two acting giants tell us that they are just good friends.

The pair have had a busy awards season and just keep bumping into each other. After the Gloden Globes, Pitt remarked, “I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah.”

They insist that their relationship is platonic.

Aniston threw a Christmas party this festive period and invited some A-list guests, which included Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, and Mr. Brad Pitt. At the time, insiders told People Magazine that Pitt and Aniston have a “very civil relationship” and added that “they have been in touch a few times since her birthday and are keeping it friendly.”

Talk of being “just good friends” hasn’t stopped folk online getting in a tizzy about the possibility of a return of Bradjen.

Whether or not they are just “good friends” or if their relationship develops any further remains to be seen.