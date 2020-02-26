Brad Pitt, Alia Shawkat romance rumors swirl: What actress shares with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Brad Pitt can’t seem to escape rumors that he is dating every woman people see him with.

Brad joked at a recent award show that he was going to bring his mother with him but figured the media would write about a possible romance between them, which would be “weird.”

However, the actor’s impressive dating resume makes it understandable.

First, Jennifer Aniston entered Brad’s life, with their wedding turning them into Hollywood’s golden couple. That romance ended in a divorce.

Then came Angelina Jolie, along with six kids (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt), a wedding, and another divorce.

Read More Brad Pitt goes from charming fans and Jennifer Aniston to social media slams for 2020 Oscars Awards...

Since 2016, when Jolie and Pitt split, Brad has been linked to various women, including, most recently, Jennifer Aniston once more.

In the latest romance rumor development, actress Alia Shawkat has repeatedly been linked to Pitt in the past year.

Brad Pitt’s ‘steady companion’ Alia Shawkat has this in common with his 2nd ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Alia and Brad have been seen at events ranging from a show starring Kanye West at the Hollywood Bowl to an art exhibition in Los Angeles.

Shawkat also has been seen recently near the actor’s home in Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail.

And the actress has something in common with Pitt’s second ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

In 2017, Alia revealed that she is bisexual, recalling that she was a “tomboy growing up” and that when she was 10-years-old, her mother asked her if she was “attracted to boys or girls.”

Angelina Jolie also is viewed as a “bisexual icon,” with the second ex-wife of Brad revealing that she was bi-sexual in a 2003 interview with Barbara Walters, according to Out magazine.

Although Shawkat and Pitt have mostly kept their relationship on the down-low, a photographer captured the two at the art exhibition in Los Angeles.

But are Pitt and Shawkwat sharing more than a love of art with each other?

Alia Shawkat, linked to Brad Pitt, has something in common with his 1st ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

After Jennifer Aniston was seen backstage at the SAG awards with Brad, rumors soared that the two were in a romance once more.

And just like Jennifer, Alia is facing similar romantic relationship rumors with every sighting.

Shawkat and Anison also have something in common when it comes to their resumes. Jennifer is known for her TV series, Friends, while Alia is known for her role on Arrested Development.

As for those romance rumors? Gossip Cop shut down the repeated reports that Brad is involved again with Aniston as well as Shawkat.

Noting that Pitt has been “spotted in public together [with Alia] on multiple occasions,” the publication cited a spokesperson as saying that Brad and the Arrested Development actress are “just friends.”

And the same description goes for Pitt and Aniston, despite tabloid rumors that Jennifer became tearful and that Brad had “broken her heart” by dating Shawkat.

In reality, the publication noted, Aniston and Pitt are friends again, not romantic partners. Sorry, Jen and Brad shippers!