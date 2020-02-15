Kanye West debuts new Yeezy with free shoes and Chicago Sunday Service news: Twitter goes wild

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Kanye West unveiled the latest in his Yeezy line just in time for Valentine’s Day. And the rapper didn’t stop his celebration with a shoe announcement.

Instead, Kanye and his team took to the streets (literally) to offer free Yeezy shoes. The Twitter announcement, not surprisingly, received a flood of responses from his followers.

Kanye West unveils new Yeezy shoes with freebie announcement on Twitter

Team Kanye West turned to Twitter to roll out the news, and the social media platform had plenty to say about it.

The rapper’s Twitter team waited until Valentine’s Day morning to make the announcement about the debut of his new Yeezy shoe along with the free shoes.

Although several news teams covered the freebie story, Kanye’s team used Chicago station WGN TV’s version for its Twitter feed.

The giveaway took place on Friday in the Windy City as part of the debut of the rapper/fashion designer’s newest shoe, the YZY QNTM shoe.

Supposedly “secret” teams (well, thanks to Twitter, they weren’t exactly secret) headed to various parts of Chicago to give away the shoes.

Kanye West giving away free Yeezy shoes in Chicago Friday https://t.co/TgIDVgt1Ul — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) February 14, 2020

As for why Kanye chose Chicago, the city is his hometown.

And when it came to Twitter responses to the news of free Yeezy shoes, the tweets got hilarious as users from around the world chimed in.

“Me watching from LA,” responded user Green Light Saber with a corresponding upset meme.

“Me watching that from France,” followed up user Biological Living Thing, showing sorrow with an appropriate meme.

One Twitter user even seemed to think it might be worth a move.

I’m tired of not living in Chicago 🤦🏾‍♀️😭 — Morenikeji!! (@_Sophie_I) February 14, 2020

“Me watching from Texas,” responded user Susan, who apparently was content to watch from afar rather than plan a move.

Kanye West announces upcoming Chicago Sunday Service: Which celebrities have attended?

Along with the free shoes announcement, Kanye tweeted his plans for another in his line of now-famous Sunday services.

“Sunday Service Experience,” as West calls his services, will be held in Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago. The service will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

But the Sunday Service is not free.

As of the morning of February 15, Ticketmaster showed that seats were still available for purchase at $150 each.

For those attending West’s Sunday Service “experience,” celebrity sightings have become increasingly common.

And that’s resulted in some unexpected meetings. For example, who knew that Brad Pitt and Kim Kardashian West’s husband are close friends?

Brad Pitt stopped by Kanye's latest Sunday Service in Los Angeles. The two have reportedly been friends for a while, bonded over fatherhood: https://t.co/E3YNEGPTS7 pic.twitter.com/0jN6pOZIld — Complex (@Complex) September 4, 2019

Brad and Kanye became close through their respective experiences becoming fathers, reported Complex magazine.

The father of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox, Vivienne, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and the dad of Psalm, Saint, Chicago, and North West have exchanged views on parenting.

They reportedly have mutual respect, with the rapper naming Pitt in one of his raps, “Start a Fight Club, Brad reputation.”