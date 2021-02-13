Beverly Hills surgeon washes Gorilla Glue out of Tessica Brown’s hair: TikToker plans low-key Valentine’s Day celebration

Tessica Brown is recovering after a Beverly Hills surgeon washed the Gorilla glue out of her hair. Pic credit: @im_d_ollady/Instagram

Tessica Brown has been talking about her plans for celebration after a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon successfully washed the Gorilla Glue out of her hair.

She told TMZ that she is looking forward to a low-key Valentine’s Day celebration while recovering from the painful Gorilla Glue ordeal.

She wants to spend the weekend with her sister who stood by her during her ordeal and they plan to have steak dinner together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brown also reportedly indicated that following the successful procedure, she was dropping previously reported plans to sue the company that manufactures Gorilla Glue spray adhesive.

She also advised people to learn from her experience and not to play around with Gorilla Glue.

Tessica’s warning comes after another Louisiana resident, Len Martin, landed in ER after performing the Gorilla Glue challenge.

A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon washed out the glue in a four-hour procedure

Dr. Michael Obeng, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, successfully performed a four-hour procedure that removed the glue from the Louisiana TikToker’s hair.

Monsters and Critics reported that Obeng offered to help after health workers at St. Bernard Parish Hospital tried but failed to wash the glue out of her hair using alcohol and later acetone.

Tessica Brown flew to Los Angeles for the procedure

Brown accepted Dr. Obeng’s offer and flew to Los Angeles on Wednesday to undergo the procedure.

Video uploaded to TMZ’s Instagram account shows medical workers at the clinic washing out the glue from Brown’s hair.

The workers performed a painstaking four-hour procedure to wash the glue out of her hair.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Obeng performed the procedure for free.

Dr. Obeng, a Ghanaian-American surgeon, who practices in Beverly Hills, explained to TMZ that he used a combination of “medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and a dash of acetone” to wash the sticky substance out of Brown’s hair.

He revealed that the main ingredient in Gorilla glue was a substance called polyurethane.

Obeng said when he first heard about Brown he thought it was a joke. But he researched and tested his remedy before inviting Brown over to his clinic for the procedure.

Tessica Brown was overwhelmed with emotion after the procedure

Another video (see below) shows the look of relief on Brown’s face after the procedure. In the video, she touches her hair and the expression on her face shows she was struggling to believe that her month-long ordeal was over.

Tessica Brown used Gorilla Glue after she ran out of her regular hairspray

The procedure ended Brown’s month-long ordeal that started after she hit on the idea of spraying Gorilla Glue in her hair to keep her ponytail styling in place.

In a video she uploaded to her social media pages last week, Brown revealed to astonished social media users that she sprayed Gorilla Glue in her hair after she ran out of her regular hair spray.

She panicked and took to social media to ask for help after she felt her hair getting harder and tighter, and she began experiencing headaches.

She went to the ER at St Bernard Parish Hospital in Louisiana after unsuccessfully trying several home remedies.