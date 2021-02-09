Gorilla Glue Girl: Beverly Hills plastic surgeon offers Tessica Brown help

Tessica Brown, aka Gorilla Glue Girl, has received an offer of help from a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon. Pic credit:

TikToker, Tessica Brown, the woman who put Gorilla Glue spray in her hair, has received an offer of help from Dr. Michael Obeng, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon.

Brown reportedly accepted the offer and is flying from her home state of Louisiana to Los Angeles on Wednesday to undergo a surgical procedure to remove the glue from her hair, according to TMZ.

Dr. Obeng reportedly said the procedure is lengthy and will take two to three days to complete.

Obeng has offered to perform the lengthy procedure — that reportedly costs $12,500 — for free.

The surgeon said he would try to remove the glue by using “medical-grade glue remover,” TMZ reported.

Tessica Brown sprayed the glue in her hair a month ago

Monsters & Critics reported that Brown took to social media last week to share a video, revealing she put Gorilla Glue in her hair to keep her ponytail styling in place.

She explained that she decided to use the spray after running out of her favorite hairspray, Got 2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray.

Tessica’s hair hardened and stuck firmly to her scalp after she put Gorilla Glue in it.

She got scared after noticing that her hair was getting harder and tighter and she was having headaches.

She decided to take to social media to ask for help following several unsuccessful attempts to wash out the glue.

She shampooed her hair fifteen times and used other products, including coconut and tea tree oil.

Sympathetic social media users offered various suggestions. A dermatologist also suggested using acetone and a product called Goo Gone.

Gorilla Spray Adhesive’s manufacturers also suggested she rub alcohol in her hair to remove the glue.

Gorilla Glue Girl went to ER

Monsters & Critics reported earlier in the week that Brown, aka Gorilla Glue Girl, checked herself into ER after home remedies failed.

She shared a photo on her social media pages showing her receiving treatment at St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Louisiana.

However, the hospital treatment was unsuccessful.

TMZ reported that medical workers attempted to remove the Gorilla glue from her hair by rubbing it with alcohol. They also put acetone in Brown’s hair to break down the glue, but the efforts failed.

She had to return home after spending 22 hours at the hospital.

Brown started a GoFundMe campaign

Tessica started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her medical bill.

As of this writing, the fundraising effort has raised more than $14,600.